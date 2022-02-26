Ukraine crisis: Citizens across the globe take to streets to protest war. In photos
Anti-war protests and demonstrations against the Russian invasion in Ukraine are being held across the world. Protesters in the UK, France, Spain, Germany, Turkey, The Netherlands, Montenegro, Cyprus, Japan, Norway, Sweden, Italy and many other big cities were seen gathered outside Russian Embassies, wearing Ukrainian flags and chanting slogans "Ukraine will resist", “No to war” and "Stop Putin, stop war".
Japan- Hundreds of protesters gathered in central Tokyo holding Ukrainian flags, chanting "stop the war" and "stop Putin" slogans in Japanese and English. The protesters also called for expulsion of Russia from the United Nations Security Council.
Australia- Several hundred people marched in heavy rain in Sydney on Saturday chanting "Ukraine will prevail" and demanding more action against Moscow.
London- Protestors gathered near Downing Street in London (where Prime Minister Boris Johnson's residence in located) with placards to protest against Russia’s invasion.
France- The Paris City Hall was lit up in the colours of the Ukraine flag, in support of the Ukrainian people on Wednesday.
Germany- The German capital lit up the Brandenburg Gate, Berlin's most famous landmark in blue and yellow, the national colours of Ukraine, on Wednesday evening in a show of unity with Kyiv as the crisis with Russia deepens, reports Reuters.
US- Hundreds of protesters in New York City gathered at the Times Square, the Russian Mission and United Nations buildings in support of Ukraine amid the Russian attacks.
Russia- Russia has detained more than 1,700 people that protested against Moscow's action to launch a full-scale evacuation in Ukraine on Thursday - a move that has evoked global condemnation.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has been ignoring global condemnation, especially from the West, has defended his actions against Ukraine and said any country that tries to interfere will "face consequences never seen before".
(With inputs from Reuters)
