Ukraine is preparing for all scenarios, says FM

Ukraine is prepared for all scenarios, foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Saturday when asked if he agreed with US President Biden’s assessment that Russian President Vladimir Putin had decided to invade.

“We are preparing for every possible scenario,” Kuleba said at the Munich Security Conference, according to a press pool report. Ukraine’s army on Saturday reported the first death of a soldier in weeks and accused Moscow-backed rebels of sharply escalating attacks that have redoubled fears of an imminent Russian invasion.

The joint military command for east Ukraine said a soldier received a fatal shrapnel wound in the conflict zone running across two separatist regions near the Russian border.

Ukraine’s emergency service said two of its staff were wounded during a wave of attacks on Friday.

The armed forces said rebels had used 82 and 120mm-calibre mortar shells -- banned under previous ceasefire deals - in towns across the front running through the eastern regions of Lugansk and Donetsk.

Separatist fighters are “firing artillery rounds on population centres and placing their artillery systems near residential homes,” the Ukrainian army said. “This way, our enemy is trying to force our armed forces to return fire and then blame them for shelling civilians,” it said.

Ukraine’s President Volodymr Zelenskiy met Vice President Kamala Harris in Munich on Saturday and said his country is looking for “peace”, after the United States said Russia could invade the country in the coming days.

Meanwhile, vice-president Kamala Harris said on Saturday that the world has arrived at “a decisive moment in history”.

During a meeting with Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, Harris vowed that the US was committed to Ukraine’s sovereignty.

The vice president also used an address at the conference to reiterate the Biden administration’s promise to hit Russia with economy-jarring sanctions if it invades Ukraine again, following the 2014 seizure of Crimea.

“Let me be clear, I can say with absolute certainty: If Russia further invades Ukraine, the United States, together with our allies and partners, will impose significant and unprecedented economic costs,” Harris said.