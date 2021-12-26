Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Ukraine leader discusses Russia tensions with US lawmakers
world news

Ukraine leader discusses Russia tensions with US lawmakers

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with the senators and congressional representatives about the Russian troop buildup and the situation in his country’s war-torn east, according to Zelenskyy’s office.
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.(AP)
Published on Dec 26, 2021 02:48 AM IST
Agencies | , Kiev/moscow

The president of Ukraine held a video call with 20 US senators and members of Congress on Friday amid tensions with Russia, which recently stoked fears of a possible invasion.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with the senators and congressional representatives about the Russian troop buildup and the situation in his country’s war-torn east, according to Zelenskyy’s office.

Meanwhile, more than 10,000 Russian troops have been returning to their permanent bases after month-long drills near Ukraine, Interfax news agency reported on Saturday, citing the Russian military.

A Russian organisation that tracks political arrests and provides legal aid to detainees said on Saturday that government regulators blocked its website, the latest move in a months-long crackdown on media and human rights organisations. OVD-Info reported that Russia’s internet and communications watchdog, Roskomnadzor, blocked the group’s website.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
united states ukraine
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Christmas 2021
Merry Christmas
Harbhajan Singh
Covid-19 Cases
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP