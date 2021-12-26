Ukraine leader discusses Russia tensions with US lawmakers

The president of Ukraine held a video call with 20 US senators and members of Congress on Friday amid tensions with Russia, which recently stoked fears of a possible invasion.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with the senators and congressional representatives about the Russian troop buildup and the situation in his country’s war-torn east, according to Zelenskyy’s office.

Meanwhile, more than 10,000 Russian troops have been returning to their permanent bases after month-long drills near Ukraine, Interfax news agency reported on Saturday, citing the Russian military.

A Russian organisation that tracks political arrests and provides legal aid to detainees said on Saturday that government regulators blocked its website, the latest move in a months-long crackdown on media and human rights organisations. OVD-Info reported that Russia’s internet and communications watchdog, Roskomnadzor, blocked the group’s website.