Home / World News / Ukraine leader discusses Russia tensions with US lawmakers
world news

Ukraine leader discusses Russia tensions with US lawmakers

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with the senators and congressional representatives about the Russian troop buildup and the situation in his country’s war-torn east, according to Zelenskyy’s office.
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.(AP)
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.(AP)
Published on Dec 26, 2021 02:48 AM IST
Copy Link
Agencies | , Kiev/moscow

The president of Ukraine held a video call with 20 US senators and members of Congress on Friday amid tensions with Russia, which recently stoked fears of a possible invasion.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with the senators and congressional representatives about the Russian troop buildup and the situation in his country’s war-torn east, according to Zelenskyy’s office.

Meanwhile, more than 10,000 Russian troops have been returning to their permanent bases after month-long drills near Ukraine, Interfax news agency reported on Saturday, citing the Russian military.

A Russian organisation that tracks political arrests and provides legal aid to detainees said on Saturday that government regulators blocked its website, the latest move in a months-long crackdown on media and human rights organisations. OVD-Info reported that Russia’s internet and communications watchdog, Roskomnadzor, blocked the group’s website.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
united states ukraine
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 26, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out