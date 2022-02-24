Ukraine military ops: Canada warns Russia of ‘severe consequences’

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said that Russia’s actions in Ukraine will be “met with severe consequences”.

As Russian attacks on Ukraine escalated, the prime minister’s office (PMO) released a statement late on Wednesday night, in which Trudeau said, “Russia’s brazen acts will not go unpunished”.

A day after multiple sanctions were imposed by Ottawa on Russian entities after the recognition as republics of two rebel districts of Ukraine, Trudeau said Canada will take “additional action to stop Russia’s unwarranted aggression”.

Trudeau said that these “unprovoked” Russian actions were a “clear further violation of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity” and also in “violation of Russia’s obligations under international law and the Charter of the United Nations”.

The Canadian PM demanded that Russia “immediately cease all hostile and provocative actions against Ukraine and withdraw all military and proxy forces from the country. Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity must be respected and the Ukrainian people must be free to determine their own future”.

Trudeau is scheduled to participate in the G7 Leaders’ Meeting, hosted by the Chancellor of Germany, Olaf Scholz, on Thursday morning. He said that Canada will “continue working closely and quickly with Nato and our allies to collectively respond to these reckless and dangerous acts, including by imposing significant sanctions in addition to those already announced”.

In a tweet, Canada’s foreign minister Melanie Joly said that Russia’s “egregious and unprovoked attack on Ukraine is a challenge to democracy, the likes of which reached new heights today”.

She added these acts, which have profound human consequences, “will not go unpunished”.

In the sanctions announced on Tuesday, Canadians were prohibited from conducting any business with the two districts of Donetsk and Luhansk, or with two Russian financial institutions. In addition, Canadians were barred from purchasing Russian sovereign debt. Members of the Russian Parliament, the Duma, who voted for recognition of the two “republics” will also be sanctioned.

Canada is also deploying as many as 460 troops in the troubled region as part of the ongoing Operation Reassurance, along with a battery of M777 artillery guns, an electronic warfare troops, and a frigate. A release from the PMO said that 3,400 Canadian Armed Forces personnel across all branches of the service are authorised to deploy to the Nato Response Force should they be required by Nato.

