Ukraine MP in Kyiv says what she does during airstrikes: ‘We pray, sing and…'

Whenever an air raid siren is heard in Kyiv, Ukrainian MP Kira Rudik goes under the stairs and wait there for the airstrike to pass. Earlier, the place was for shoeboxes, but after Kyiv came under the attack of the Russian military, this has become the hiding place, the MP tweeted. 36-year-old Kira Rudik went viral on social media for her photo with a Kalashnikov. The former chief operating officer of the local branch of Amazon's ring, who has been a member of Ukraine's Parliament since 2019, said she never thought she would have to get arms and learn to fire.

We get down there 3-4 times a day. While we wait for the #airstrikes to pass, we pray, sing the songs, or imagine, what the life would look like when the #war is over. pic.twitter.com/KrXZHdJrf5 — Kira Rudik (@kiraincongress) February 26, 2022

"I planned to plant tulips and daffodils on my backyard today. Instead, I learn to fire arms and get ready for the next night of attacks on Kyiv. We are not going anywhere. This is our city, our land, our soil. We will fight for it. So next week I can plant my flowers. Here," the MP's tweet went viral.

In several interviews, Kira Rudik said how scary it is to hold a Kalashnikov, but not scarier than Putin's soldiers, she said.

“I learn to use Kalashnikov and prepare to bear arms. It sounds surreal as just a few days ago it would never come to my mind. Our women will protect our soil the same way as our men,” she tweeted.

With the war going on and Kyiv not planning to give in, the MP said she has to go under the stairs at least 3-4 time a day. “While we wait for the airstrikes to pass, we pray, sing the songs, or imagine, what the life would look like when the war is over,” Kira Rudik tweeted.