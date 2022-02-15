Ukraine: Putin signals talks with US to go on

President Vladimir Putin countered US warnings that Russia may invade Ukraine within days by staging televised meetings with his foreign and defence ministers that emphasised de-escalation of tensions and continued efforts to find a diplomatic resolution to the security crisis.

The comments were the strongest indications yet that the Kremlin will continue talks to ease confrontation in a crisis that’s raised fears of war in Europe. As recently as Sunday, US officials were warning that a Russian invasion of Ukraine may be imminent, though Moscow dismissed that as “hysteria”. The West threatened Russia with severe economic sanctions if it did attack.

Speaking to foreign minister Sergei Lavrov on Monday, Putin said “all right” to a proposal that Russia continue talks with the US and its allies on the security guarantees Moscow has demanded.

Shortly afterwards, defence minister Sergei Shoigu reported that some of Russia’s massive military exercises now under way are already concluded, while others will end later.

Russia strengthened its forces amassed on the border of Ukraine over the weekend, the Pentagon’s spokesman said on Monday, despite Moscow’s announcement that it was ending some military drills.

Russian leader Vladimir Putin “continues to add forces along that border with Ukraine and in Belarus, even just over the course of the weekend, he’s well north of 100,000”, spokesman John Kirby told CNN.

Ukraine will persist with Nato goal, says Zelenskiy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday his country would continue to seek membership of the Nato transatlantic military alliance despite pressure to cede that aspiration to avoid war with Russia.

Ukraine’s envoy to Britain had suggested Kiev may reconsider its Nato bid but later backtracked while acknowledging concessions could be on offer amid Western warnings of a potentially imminent Russian invasion.

It came as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz visited Ukraine and plans to continue on to Moscow for talks with Putin in a last-ditch diplomatic effort.

“We are experiencing a very, very serious threat to peace in Europe,” Scholz tweeted from Kiev, adding that Germany wanted to see “signals of de-escalation” from Moscow.

Zelenskiy told Scholz that Russia was wielding its Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline as a “geopolitical weapon”.

The controversial energy link bypassing Ukraine has been a growing irritant in Germany’s relations with Washington and Kiev. “We have certain disagreements in our assessments” of the Russia-Germany energy link, Zelenskiy said, after talks with Scholz. “We clearly understand that it is a geopolitical weapon.”

With concerns rising that war could be imminent, German’s military said the first of some 350 extra troops it is sending to bolster Nato forces in Lithuania were dispatched on Monday.

The chancellor has ratcheted up engagement in the Ukraine crisis over the past week after critics accused him of lack of leadership and mixed signals in one of Europe’s worst security crises in decades.

“Germany stands right by your side,” Scholz said, underscoring that the country was Ukraine’s biggest financial backer and announcing a new credit of $170mn.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Europe is “on the edge of a precipice”, adding that “there is still time for President Putin to step back”.

More US F-15 fighter jets land in Poland: Minister

An additional eight US F-15 fighter jets landed in Poland on Monday, the Polish defence minister said. “More American F-15 fighters landed today at the base in Lask,” Mariusz Blaszczak wrote on Twitter. “Eight aircraft will join those that came to Poland last week.”

UN chief speaks with Lavrov, Kuleba

UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres spoke with Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov and Ukraine’s foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba, on Monday.

Guterres expressed “serious concern” to both ministers over the heightened tensions and “welcomed the ongoing diplomatic discussions to defuse those tensions”, said UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric.