Russian President Putin recognises independence of pro-Russian separatists in Ukraine

In televised address to Russians, President Vladimir Putin complained about way the post-Soviet Ukraine behaved towards Russia. Ukraine's leaders wanted all the good things from Russia without any obligations, he also decried.

Putin address followed a meeting chaired by Putin with his Security Council, held earlier in the day. It comes against a backdrop of heightened concern over Russia’s sustained troop buildup near Ukraine, even as Moscow continues to deny it plans to invade.

Shortly before the speech, the Kremlin announced that the Russian President is will recognise the independence of eastern Ukraine's separatist republics. In an official statement, the Kremlin also said that he has informed the French and German leaders of his decision.

France and Germany are mediators in the conflict between Kyiv and pro-Russia rebels in eastern Ukraine.

Here are the live updates from his ongoing video message:

> Targeting the US, Putin said, the American “embassy controls anti-corruption vehicles in Ukraine." “The US and NATO have turned Ukraine into a theatre of war," he also said.

> “NATO instructors constantly present at military exercises in Ukraine."

> “The United States does not need such a big country as Russia in NATO"

> Kyiv is preparing to execute Russian orthodox church, Putin also said.

> Speaking during his address, Putin compalined about the rise of what he called “neo-nazi in Ukraine.”

> He also accused Ukraine of stealing russian gas in the past and of using energdy to blackmail Russia.

> Continuing his discussion of history, Putin criticises the former communist leader Vladimir Lenin, calling him the “author and architect” of Ukraine. He says he “disadvantaged” Russia.