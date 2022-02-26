Ukrainian soldier blows himself up to stop Russian tank from invading: Military
A Ukrainian soldier has sacrificed his life by blowing himself up to stop a Ukrainian tank. The soldier was standing on a bridge connecting the mainland of Ukraine and Russia-Occupied Crimea. As he blew himself and the bridge, the tank was thwarted. Ukrainian military posted a statement on its verified Facebook page along with a photo of the brave soldier, Vitaly Skakun Volodymyrovych, who volunteered to sacrifice his life.
Follow live updates of Russia-Ukraine crisis
198 Ukrainians killed so far, conflict spills to capital's streets: 10 updates
"On this difficult day, when the Russian occupiers are attacking Ukraine in all directions, one of the hardest places on the map of Ukraine was the Crimean intersection, where one of the first enemies met a separate marine battalion. In order to stop the tank column, a decision was made to overthrow the Geniche Car Bridge," the statement said.
The heroic deed significantly slowed down the advancement of the enemy, allowing the military unit to redeploy and reorganise its defences, the statement added.
The Russia-Ukraine war entered the third day on Saturday with the capital Kyiv coming under attack. Ukrainians have taken up arms and are not yielding the ground while Russia is neither ready to retreat, despite countries imposing sanctions on them.
-
Who is St Javelin? Why is she going viral amid Russia-Ukraine war?
Amid the ongoing war of Russia and Ukraine, a photo of a saint holding a Javelin, an anti-tank missile launcher, in her arms, is doing the rounds on social media. Hailed as St Javelin, the photo has become a symbol of Ukraine's resistance in the ongoing war, and most of the credit goes to this Javelin.
-
UN warning on escalating refugee crisis: ‘Humanitarian needs multiplying…'
“There are no winners in war, but countless lives will be torn apart,” Filippo Grandi, head of the UN refugee agency UNHCR said in a statement on Russia offensive on Thursday.
-
'Who will feed our cats?': Ukraine's cat cafe still open; owners refuse to leave
CNN's Erin Burnett who found that the cat cafe was the only place where she could get food saw a family fleeing Russian invasion inside the cafe. “They were smiling because they saw the cat wheel. You can not look at that and not smile and today any human being of this country needs the gift of a smile,” she said.
-
Ukraine Prez rejects US offer to evacuate Kyiv: 'I need ammunition, not a ride'
After the US asked the Ukrainian president to leave his country, an upbeat Zelenskiy said, “The fight is here; I need ammunition, not a ride,” reported AP citing a senior American intelligence official familiar with direct knowledge of the conversation.
-
‘We are all here…’: Ukraine President responds to Russian pressure in video
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday posted a video on social media vowing alongside other government officials to defend Kyiv against the Russian invasion. The self-shot video from central Kyiv was aimed at quelling the rumours of him fleeing Ukraine amid Russian aggression.