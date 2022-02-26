Home / World News / Ukrainian soldier blows himself up to stop Russian tank from invading: Military
Russia-Ukraine crisis: Ukraine's military said the heroic sacrifice of Vitaly Skakun Volodymyrovych slowed down the invasion of the enemy. 
The sacrifice of the soldier bought some time for the Ukrainian unit to reorganise themselves.&nbsp;
Published on Feb 26, 2022 03:19 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

A Ukrainian soldier has sacrificed his life by blowing himself up to stop a Ukrainian tank. The soldier was standing on a bridge connecting the mainland of Ukraine and Russia-Occupied Crimea. As he blew himself and the bridge, the tank was thwarted. Ukrainian military posted a statement on its verified Facebook page along with a photo of the brave soldier, Vitaly Skakun Volodymyrovych, who volunteered to sacrifice his life.

"On this difficult day, when the Russian occupiers are attacking Ukraine in all directions, one of the hardest places on the map of Ukraine was the Crimean intersection, where one of the first enemies met a separate marine battalion. In order to stop the tank column, a decision was made to overthrow the Geniche Car Bridge," the statement said.

The heroic deed significantly slowed down the advancement of the enemy, allowing the military unit to redeploy and reorganise its defences, the statement added.

The Russia-Ukraine war entered the third day on Saturday with the capital Kyiv coming under attack. Ukrainians have taken up arms and are not yielding the ground while Russia is neither ready to retreat, despite countries imposing sanctions on them.

