UN rights chief welcome to visit Xinjiang, only for cooperation: China

China on Friday said it welcomes a visit by the UN’s top rights official to Xinjiang but only for exchange and cooperation and not for “political manipulation”, essentially ruling out any probe by the global body to investigate allegations of human rights abuse against Muslim minorities.

China has been accused of running massive internment camps where more than a million people from Muslim minority groups, majority of them Uighurs, have been held in mass detention.

Beijing denies the allegations, saying the camps are for vocational training and deradicalisation.

Responding to questions about a possible visit by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, to Xinjiang, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said an invitation had been issued long ago and was being discussed.

“China welcomes UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Madame Michelle Bachelet to visit China and take a trip to Xinjiang. The invitation was extended a long time ago. Since then, the two sides have maintained communication over this,” Zhao said on Friday.

“China’s position is consistent and clear. The purpose of the visit is to promote exchange and cooperation. We oppose any attempt to exploit this matter for political manipulation,” he added.

To a related question, Zhao said: “I can assure you that Xinjiang enjoys stability and prosperity and residents there lead happy and fulfilling lives with their human rights fully protected.”

“We firmly oppose acts that use issues relating to Xinjiang to attack and smear China in disregard of the fact that the region enjoys stability, development, prosperity and constant progress in its human rights cause,” the spokesperson added.

The Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post had reported on Friday that approval for Bachelet’s visit was given only after the end of the Beijing Winter Olympics - to be held between February 4 and 20 - and on condition that it should be “friendly” and not framed as an investigation.

Beijing also insisted that Bachelet’s office hold off on publishing a report on Xinjiang ahead of the Games, as requested by Washington, anonymous sources told the newspaper.

The report is expected to be the UN’s first comprehensive ruling on the allegations of systematic abuse of rights, which western governments, including the US have called genocide.

In December, a UN spokesperson said the human rights office was finalising its assessment of the situation in China’s Xinjiang, adding that Bachelet hoped to publish its report in the coming weeks and that there had been “no concrete progress” in long-running talks with Chinese officials on a proposed visit.