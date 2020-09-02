e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 02, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / UN summit to discuss post-pandemic global governance

UN summit to discuss post-pandemic global governance

The summit will debate “post-Covid-19 global governance in relation to the maintenance of international peace and security,” Niger’s UN Ambassador Abdou Abarry told journalists while presenting the Council’s program for the month.

world Updated: Sep 02, 2020 05:22 IST
Agence France-Presse| posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Agence France-Presse| posted by Susmita Pakrasi
United Nations
The session will take place during the annual UN General Assembly gathering of world leaders
The session will take place during the annual UN General Assembly gathering of world leaders(HT Photo)
         

Niger, the current president of the UN Security Council, said Tuesday it will organize a September 24 videoconference between heads of state to discuss the future of global governance following the coronavirus pandemic.

The summit will debate “post-Covid-19 global governance in relation to the maintenance of international peace and security,” Niger’s UN Ambassador Abdou Abarry told journalists while presenting the Council’s program for the month.

The session will take place during the annual UN General Assembly gathering of world leaders, which will take place this year mainly by videoconference due to the pandemic.

“This will be an opportunity for our leaders to have political discussions on the need to adapt the current international system embodied by the United Nations and the Security Council in order to effectively face traditional threats to security such as conflicts, but also new threats such as organized crime and pandemics,” Abarry said.

Niger’s President Mahamadou Issoufou will chair the summit, with participation by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and African Union chairman Moussa Faki Mahamat, Abarry said.

When asked about the attendance of US President Donald Trump, who often opposes multilateralism and cooperation with international organizations, the ambassador said “we expect the participation of all heads of state and they will all receive an invitation from the president of Niger.”

tags
top news
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
90% of those killed by Covid in India are older than 40, 69% are men
90% of those killed by Covid in India are older than 40, 69% are men
70% of BJP’s poll campaign will be physical: Sushil Modi
70% of BJP’s poll campaign will be physical: Sushil Modi
US says it won’t join global effort to find Covid-19 vaccine
US says it won’t join global effort to find Covid-19 vaccine
Flouting Covid-19 norms in metro may attract heavy fines once it reopens
Flouting Covid-19 norms in metro may attract heavy fines once it reopens
Offices in the Central Vista area can’t have ‘heritage’ shield: Govt
Offices in the Central Vista area can’t have ‘heritage’ shield: Govt
China pushing to double nuclear warhead arsenal: Pentagon
China pushing to double nuclear warhead arsenal: Pentagon
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputTelangana’s Covid-19 tallyJEE main 2020Unlock 4

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In