UNITED NATIONS — The top U.N. official for Syria warned Wednesday of the “real dangers of renewed conflict and deeper confrontation” in the war-battered country but also hoped for a better life for its people following decisions by the U.S. and European Union to lift sanctions. UN warns of renewed conflict in Syria but offers hope with sanctions lifting

Geir Pedersen noted the fragilities in the multiethnic country and “the urgent need to address the growing polarization." He pointed to violence against the Druze minority in late April following the killings in Alawite-minority areas in March.

“The challenges facing Syria are enormous, and the real dangers of renewed conflict and deeper fragmentation have not yet been overcome," he told the U.N. Security Council.

But Pedersen said the Syrian people are cautiously optimistic that President Donald Trump’s announcement last week that the U.S. will lift sanctions and a similar EU announcement Tuesday will “give them a better chance than before to succeed against great odds.”

Speaking by video from Damascus, Pedersen called sanctions relief, including by the United Kingdom last month, as well as financial and energy support from Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Turkey “historic developments.”

“They hold major potential to improve living conditions across the country and to support the Syrian political transition,” the U.N. special envoy said. “And they give the Syrian people a chance to grapple with the legacy of misrule, conflict, abuses and poverty from which they are trying to emerge.”

Former Syrian President Bashar Assad was ousted in a lightning rebel offensive late last year after a 13-year war, ending more than 50 years of rule by the Assad family. The new Syrian government, led by Ahmad al-Sharaa, has said Syria’s heritage of coexistence must be preserved at all costs, but the country faces massive challenges.

Today, 90% of Syrians live in poverty, with 16.5 million needing protection and humanitarian assistance, including nearly 3 million facing acute food insecurity, Ramesh Rajasingham, the U.N. humanitarian division’s chief coordinator, told the council.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio told the House Foreign Affairs Committee on Wednesday that Syria is potentially “on the verge of collapse,” warning that would lead to civil war and the country again becoming “a playground” for the Islamic State group and other militants.

Pedersen told the Security Council that IS has been escalating attacks in areas of Syria in recent weeks, with signs of more coordinated operations using improvised explosive devices and medium-range weapons.

Rubio said there’s no guarantee that “things are going to work out” by lifting sanctions and working with al-Sharaa’s transitional government, but if the U.S. didn’t try, “it’s guaranteed not to work out.” He said Trump’s announcement of sanctions relief has led regional and Arab partner nations to help stabilize the country.

“No one should pretend this is going to be easy, because it’s not," Rubio said. But if Syria could be stabilized, it would mean broader stability in the region, including Lebanon, Jordan and Israel, he said.

“It is a historic opportunity we hope comes to fruition," Rubio said. "We’re going to do everything we can to make it succeed.”

John Kelley, political coordinator at the U.S. mission to the United Nations, told the council that “U.S. government agencies are now working to execute the president’s direction on Syria’s sanctions.”

“We look forward to issuing the necessary authorizations that will be critical to bringing new investment into Syria to help rebuild Syria’s economy and put the country on a path to a bright, prosperous and stable future,” he said. “The United States also has taken the first steps toward restoring normal diplomatic relations with Syria.”

Syria’s transitional government is urged to take “bold steps” toward Trump administration expectations, Kelley said, including making peace with Israel, quickly removing foreign militant fighters from the Syrian military, ensuring foreign extremists such as Palestinian militias can’t operate from Syria, and cooperating in preventing the resurgence of the Islamic State group.

Syria’s deputy U.N. ambassador, Riyad Khaddour, praised Trump’s “courageous decision” to lift sanctions as well as his meeting with al-Sharaa. Khaddour also touted actions by the European Union, U.K., Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates “to support Syria as it moves forward with confidence and hope.”

“The new Syria” is seeking to become “a state of peace and partnership, not a battleground for conflicts or a platform for foreign ambitions,” he said.

