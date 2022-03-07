Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
United Airlines suspends some India flights after Russia overflight ban

The Chicago-based airline said last week it had stopped service between San Francisco and Delhi and between Newark and Mumbai.
Published on Mar 07, 2022 10:49 PM IST
United Airlines said Monday it has indefinitely suspended two flights to India after it halted flights over Russia last week.

The Chicago-based airline said last week it had stopped service between San Francisco and Delhi and between Newark and Mumbai. The airline said it still plans to fly to Delhi from both Chicago and Newark. The Biden administration last week joined the European Union and Canada in banning Russian airlines from U.S. airspace.

Topics
russia ukraine crisis
