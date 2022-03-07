Home / World News / United Airlines suspends some India flights after Russia overflight ban
United Airlines suspends some India flights after Russia overflight ban

The Chicago-based airline said last week it had stopped service between San Francisco and Delhi and between Newark and Mumbai.
A United Airlines said it still plans to fly to Delhi from both Chicago and Newark.(AFP)
Published on Mar 07, 2022 10:49 PM IST
Reuters |

United Airlines said Monday it has indefinitely suspended two flights to India after it halted flights over Russia last week.

The Chicago-based airline said last week it had stopped service between San Francisco and Delhi and between Newark and Mumbai. The airline said it still plans to fly to Delhi from both Chicago and Newark. The Biden administration last week joined the European Union and Canada in banning Russian airlines from U.S. airspace.

