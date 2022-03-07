United Airlines suspends some India flights after Russia overflight ban
United Airlines said Monday it has indefinitely suspended two flights to India after it halted flights over Russia last week.
The Chicago-based airline said last week it had stopped service between San Francisco and Delhi and between Newark and Mumbai. The airline said it still plans to fly to Delhi from both Chicago and Newark. The Biden administration last week joined the European Union and Canada in banning Russian airlines from U.S. airspace.
Russia backs IAEA chief's idea of Ukraine meeting but not at Chernobyl
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy backed the idea of a meeting, according to a French readout on Sunday of a conversation between him and French President Emmanuel Macron, who supports the Chernobyl plan.
Explainer: What does a US ban on Russian oil accomplish?
Gas prices have been rising for weeks due to the conflict and in anticipation of potential sanctions on the Russian energy sector. Here is a deeper look at what will happen with a US ban on Russian oil.
9 dead, including 5 civilians, after Russian rockets set Ukraine airport on fire
n a video message on Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said eight Russian rockets bombed the airport in Vinnytsia. The incident made him reiterate his demand to foreign countries to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine.
'If Zelensky is assassinated': US says Ukraine has alternative plans
Antony Blinken, in an interview with CBS News on Sunday was asked whether Putin will face the consequence if Zelensky is killed during the Russian attack. “Let me leave it at that,” Blinken said.
Russia now recruiting Syrian fighters to capture Kyiv, offering $300: Reports
Vladimir Putin is now interested in Syrians who are experienced in urban fighting so that Russian forces can take control over Ukrainian cities, including the capital Kyiv. Quoting US officials, the Wall Street Journal reported that some Syrians are already in Russia preparing for a fresh attack, while more are on their way, as the fight between the Russian and the Ukrainian troops are going on for 12 days now.