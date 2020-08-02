e-paper
World News / United States condemns Hong Kong' decision to postpone legislative council polls

United States condemns Hong Kong’ decision to postpone legislative council polls

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, in a statement, said that the elections should be held as close to September 6 date as possible and in a manner that reflects the will and aspirations of the people of Hong Kong.

world Updated: Aug 02, 2020 14:53 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Washington
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam announced on Friday that the Legislative Council elections scheduled for September 6 will be postponed over the Covid-19 threat.(AP Photo)
         

The United States on Saturday condemned the Hong Kong’s administration move to postpone Legislative Council elections and urged the government to reconsider their decision.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, in a statement, said that the elections should be held as close to September 6 date as possible and in a manner that reflects the will and aspirations of the people of Hong Kong.

“The United States condemns the Hong Kong government’s decision to postpone by one year upcoming Legislative Council elections originally scheduled for September 6. There is no valid reason for such a lengthy delay. It is likely, therefore, that Hong Kong will never again be able to vote - for anything or anyone,” Pompeo said in the statement published on the State Department website read.

“We urge Hong Kong authorities to reconsider their decision. The elections should be held as close to September 6 date as possible and in a manner that reflects the will and aspirations of the Hong Kong people. If they aren’t, then regrettably Hong Kong will continue its march toward becoming just another Communist-run city in China,” the statement added.

