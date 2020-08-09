e-paper
United States fears poll meddling by China, Russia, Iran

US President Donald Trump said, “We’re going to watch all of them, we have to be very careful.” He said he believes Russia, China and Iran want him to lose.

world Updated: Aug 09, 2020 02:39 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Washington
William Evanina, director of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center, said the three countries were using online disinformation and other means to try to influence voters, stir up disorder and undermine American voters’ confidence in the democratic process.
William Evanina, director of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center, said the three countries were using online disinformation and other means to try to influence voters, stir up disorder and undermine American voters' confidence in the democratic process.(AP Photo)
         

The top US counter-intelligence official on Friday warned that Russia, China and Iran will all try to interfere in the 2020 presidential election, with Russia already trying to undercut the presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

William Evanina, director of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center, said the three countries were using online disinformation and other means to try to influence voters, stir up disorder and undermine American voters’ confidence in the democratic process.

US President Donald Trump said, “We’re going to watch all of them, we have to be very careful.” He said he believes Russia, China and Iran want him to lose.

On Saturday, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam and China’s top representative in the city Luo Huining took pot shots at the US, which sanctioned them and nine other officials. Lam took to Facebook to say the US got her address wrong, listing the official address of her chief deputy instead. Luo said, “I don’t have a penny of assets abroad. Isn’t it in vain to impose ‘sanctions’? Of course, I can also send $100 to Mr Trump for freezing.”

