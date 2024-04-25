* UPDATE 2-Hong Kong's

CK Group to buy Northern Ireland's Phoenix Energy

Deal for enterprise value of about HK$7.4 bln

CK Asset, CK Infrastructure to own 40% stake each

April 25 - A consortium of Hong Kong's CK Infrastructure, CK Asset, and Power Assets will acquire a Northern Ireland gas distribution network operator, Phoenix Energy, for an enterprise value of about HK$7.4 billion .

The consortium will acquire Lionrai Investments No.1, which owns Phoenix Energy, from NatWest Group Pension Fund and Utilities of Australia International, the group said in a statement on Wednesday.

The enterprise value comprises of equity value of 312.6 million pounds and a net debt of 444.4 million pounds, the group said.

Billionaire Li Ka-shing's infrastructure flagship CK Infrastructure and property arm CK Asset, will each hold 40% in the consortium, while utility investment unit Power Assets will own the remaining 20% stake.

"We are very happy to acquire another quality asset characterised by stable returns," Victor TK Li, chairman of CK Infrastructure and CK Asset said in the statement.

Lionrai, the entity indirectly holding Phoenix Energy,

reported

an after-tax loss of 34.3 million pounds in 2021 and 13.6 million pounds in 2022. Its consolidated net asset value stood at 84.4 million pounds at the end of 2022.

Phoenix Energy, established in 1996, owns and operates the largest natural gas distribution network in Northern Ireland, according to its website, covering 78% of gas connections and providing services to 48% of the population in the country.

Shares of CK Infrastructure were trading 0.6% higher, while both CK Asset and Power Assets were up 1.6%, as of 0400 GMT.

