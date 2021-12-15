Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
US administers 486.6 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines: Report

The agency said 239,553,956 people had received at least one dose while 202,504,037 people are fully vaccinated as of 6.00 a.m. ET on Tuesday.
Those figures are up from the 485,359,746 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Monday out of 594,465,265 doses delivered.(REUTERS)
Published on Dec 15, 2021 05:18 AM IST
Reuters |

The United States has administered 486,574,475 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Tuesday morning and distributed 597,270,245 doses, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 485,359,746 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Monday out of 594,465,265 doses delivered.

The agency said 239,553,956 people had received at least one dose while 202,504,037 people are fully vaccinated as of 6.00 a.m. ET on Tuesday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech , as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine.

About 55.1 million people have received a booster dose of either Pfizer, Moderna or J&J's COVID-19 vaccine. Booster doses from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson were authorized by the U.S. health regulator on Oct. 20.

