US, allies will ‘respond decisively’ to Russian invasion: Joe Biden to Ukraine

US President Joe Biden assured Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a phone call on Sunday that the United States and its allies will “respond decisively” if Russia invades Ukraine any further.

The stern warning for Moscow came just days after Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin exchanged warnings over Ukraine.

Biden told Putin in a video call the US and allies will inflict “serious costs and consequences” and Putin warned of a “complete rupture” in ties.

“President Biden made clear that the United States and its allies and partners will respond decisively if Russia further invades Ukraine,” the White House said in a readout of Biden’s call with Zelenskyy.

Biden underscored the commitment of the United States and its allies and partners to the principle of “nothing about you without you” and “reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity”.

In a Tweet, Zelenskyy praised the “unwavering support” that Ukraine has received from the US.

President Biden has called for Russia and Ukraine to resolve their differences through established diplomatic channels and has sought to keep open his channels of communications with Putin while making it clear to him that America and its allies will respond with unprecedented sanctions that will potentially cripple the Russia economy.

“We made it clear to President Putin that if he makes any more moves and goes into Ukraine, we will have severe sanctions. We will increase our presence in Europe with our Nato allies and it will be a heavy price to pay for it,” Biden told reporters in a day after the call on New Year’s eve.

The United States and its western allies have watched with alarm Russia amass more than 100,000 troops along the border with Ukraine raising fears of an imminent attack. The build-up appears to be a repeat of a similar deployment preceding the 2014 invasion when Russia annexed Crime from Ukraine.

The Russia lead is seeking guarantees that Ukraine will not be inducted - or joins - Nato, which will bring alliance troops right up the Russian border.

The Ukrainian Parliament adopted legislation in June 2017 reinstating membership in Nato as a strategic foreign and security policy objective. In 2019, a corresponding amendment in its Constitution went into force.

And in September 2020, President Zelenskyy approved Ukraine’s new National Security Strategy, which provides for the development of the distinctive partnership with Nato with the aim of membership in the alliance.

American and Russian officials will hold talks in Geneva, Switzerland on January 10 - which will not be attended by Biden and Putin - and a meeting between Russia and Nato is scheduled for January 12.

