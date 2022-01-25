US asks its citizens to leave Ukraine

As diplomatic talks over Ukraine fail to yield a breakthrough, and tensions with Russia deepen, the United States ordered family members of its diplomats to leave Ukraine, and advised all US citizens to do the same, citing “the increased threat of Russian military action”.

The US, Britain and Australia ordered diplomats’ families to leave Kyiv, while France told its citizens to avoid non-essential travel to Ukraine.

Both Kyiv and the European Union’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said any withdrawal of diplomatic personnel appeared premature.

In an advisory on Sunday night, the US state department authorised the “voluntary departure” of US direct hire employees, and “ordered the departure of eligible family members” from its embassy in Kiev “due to the continued threat of Russian military action”.

The advisory added that US citizens in Ukraine “should consider departing now using commercial or other privately available transportation options”.

The US is weighing sending as many as 5,000 troops to Nato allies in the Baltic and Eastern Europe as concerns mount that Russia might invade Ukraine, US media reported on Monday.

The possible deployment could involve 1,000 to 5,000 troops, along with naval vessels and aircraft, according to the New York Times. It said the number could rise sharply if conditions deteriorate.

CNN said the Pentagon is identifying which units would go but that the final decision to deploy them has not been taken.

The option came out of discussions on the Ukraine crisis between US President Joe Biden and his advisors, including defence secretary Lloyd Austin, over the weekend. US officials, speaking anonymously, said that they are consulting with allies on deployments and studying all scenarios.

Nato said on Monday it was sending jets and ships to bolster its eastern European flank, as the US and EU looked to coordinate a tough response to Russia if it invades Ukraine. Tensions have soared over Russia’s deployment of some 100,000 troops and heavy armour at its neighbour’s borders, despite the Kremlin’s insistence it is not planning a new incursion almost eight years after it seized Crimea.

Meanwhile, Top US diplomat Antony Blinken on Monday dialled in to a meeting of his EU counterparts in Brussels to brief them on his meeting on Friday with Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov, where they failed to make a breakthrough but agreed to keep talking.

EU foreign ministers were sounding out Blinken over a written response Washington has committed to provide to Moscow this week after the Kremlin laid down a series of security demands, including preventing Ukraine joining Nato and rolling back the alliance’s forces in eastern Europe.

“Nato will continue to take all necessary measures to protect and defend all allies,” chief Jens Stoltenberg said.

The Kremlin accused the alliance of ramping up tensions through “information hysteria” and “concrete actions”, claiming the risk of an offensive by Ukrainian troops fighting Russian-backed separatists in the east of the country was “very high”.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged his western partners to “preserve the unity of all EU member states in protecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our state”.

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said the bloc was preparing a 1.2-billion-euro emergency financial aid package for Ukraine.

