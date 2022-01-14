Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / US Capitol assault probe subpoenas social media giants
world news

US Capitol assault probe subpoenas social media giants

Subpoenas were sent to YouTube parent Alphabet (Google), Facebook parent Meta and the two others.
A mob of supporters of former US President Donald Trump storm the US Capitol Building in Washington on January 6, 2021. (Leah Millis / REUTERS)
Updated on Jan 14, 2022 03:11 AM IST
AFP |

The Congressional committee investigating the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol on Thursday subpoenaed records from YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Reddit that would detail the use of social media in the attack.

Subpoenas were sent to YouTube parent Alphabet (Google), Facebook parent Meta and the two others for records that could help explain "how the spread of misinformation and violent extremism contributed to the violent attack on our democracy," said Bennie Thompson, chairman of the House Select January 6 Committee.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
us capitol donald trump
TRENDING TOPICS
India's Covid Cases
Omicron cases
Horoscope Today
Makar Sankranti 2022
Ranjish Hi Sahi review
Lohri 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP