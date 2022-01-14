US Capitol assault probe subpoenas social media giants

The Congressional committee investigating the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol on Thursday subpoenaed records from YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Reddit that would detail the use of social media in the attack.

Subpoenas were sent to YouTube parent Alphabet (Google), Facebook parent Meta and the two others for records that could help explain "how the spread of misinformation and violent extremism contributed to the violent attack on our democracy," said Bennie Thompson, chairman of the House Select January 6 Committee.