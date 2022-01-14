Home / World News / US Capitol assault probe subpoenas social media giants
world news

US Capitol assault probe subpoenas social media giants

  • Subpoenas were sent to YouTube parent Alphabet (Google), Facebook parent Meta and the two others.
A mob of supporters of former US President Donald Trump storm the US Capitol Building in Washington on January 6, 2021.&nbsp;(Leah Millis / REUTERS)
A mob of supporters of former US President Donald Trump storm the US Capitol Building in Washington on January 6, 2021. (Leah Millis / REUTERS)
Updated on Jan 14, 2022 03:11 AM IST
Copy Link
AFP |

The Congressional committee investigating the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol on Thursday subpoenaed records from YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Reddit that would detail the use of social media in the attack.

Subpoenas were sent to YouTube parent Alphabet (Google), Facebook parent Meta and the two others for records that could help explain "how the spread of misinformation and violent extremism contributed to the violent attack on our democracy," said Bennie Thompson, chairman of the House Select January 6 Committee.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
us capitol donald trump
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 14, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out