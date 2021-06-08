Home / World News / US CDC eases travel recommendations on 61 countries including Japan, Canada
The new ratings by the CDC lower 61 countries to "Level 3" including France, South Africa, Canada, Mexico, Russia, Spain and Italy.(AFP)
The new ratings by the CDC lower 61 countries to "Level 3" including France, South Africa, Canada, Mexico, Russia, Spain and Italy.(AFP)
world news

US CDC eases travel recommendations on 61 countries including Japan, Canada

The CDC said the change comes after its revised its criteria for travel health notices. The CDC said it has also revised its rating for the United States to "Level 3."
READ FULL STORY
Reuters | , Washington
PUBLISHED ON JUN 08, 2021 11:05 PM IST

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has eased its travel recommendations for 61 countries including Japan from its highest "Level 4" rating that had discouraged all travel to recommending travel for fully vaccinated individuals, the agency confirmed Tuesday.

The new ratings, which were not previously reported and posted on a CDC website Monday, lower 61 countries to "Level 3" including France, South Africa, Canada, Mexico, Russia, Spain and Italy. A US State Department official said it was in the process of revising its travel advisor to reflect the CDC changes. The CDC said the change comes after its revised its criteria for travel health notices. The CDC said it has also revised its rating for the United States to "Level 3."

On May 24, the State Department had urged against travel to Japan, citing a new wave of coronavirus cases before the Tokyo Olympics are set to begin July 23.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
us cdc covid-19 coronavirus + 1 more
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.