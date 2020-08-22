e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 21, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / US CDC reports 173,490 deaths from coronavirus

US CDC reports 173,490 deaths from coronavirus

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as Covid-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on August 20 versus its previous report a day earlier.

world Updated: Aug 22, 2020 00:11 IST
Reuters | Posted by Arpan Rai
Reuters | Posted by Arpan Rai
A person wearing a face mask walks along Wall Street after further cases of coronavirus were confirmed in New York City.
A person wearing a face mask walks along Wall Street after further cases of coronavirus were confirmed in New York City.(REUTERS)
         

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday said the number of deaths due to the new coronavirus had risen by 1,074 to 173,490 and reported 5,551,793 cases, an increase of 44,864 cases from its previous count.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as Covid-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on August 20 versus its previous report a day earlier.

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.

tags
top news
China tells Pakistan it opposes ‘unilateral’ steps that complicate situation in Kashmir
China tells Pakistan it opposes ‘unilateral’ steps that complicate situation in Kashmir
WHO hopes Covid-19 can be over in two years, chief Tedros says
WHO hopes Covid-19 can be over in two years, chief Tedros says
‘Facebook denounces hate and bigotry’, says its India chief amid content row
‘Facebook denounces hate and bigotry’, says its India chief amid content row
AIIMS forensic team to analyze Sushant Singh Rajput case reports, give medico-legal opinion
AIIMS forensic team to analyze Sushant Singh Rajput case reports, give medico-legal opinion
India records highest recoveries, nears Covid-19 peak
India records highest recoveries, nears Covid-19 peak
Railways scrap tender for Vande Bharat trains month after getting bids from Chinese JV
Railways scrap tender for Vande Bharat trains month after getting bids from Chinese JV
New satellite imagery suggests China is building military infrastructure opposite Lipulekh
New satellite imagery suggests China is building military infrastructure opposite Lipulekh
Watch: Emmanuel Macron greets Angela Merkel with ‘Namaste’ amid Covid crisis
Watch: Emmanuel Macron greets Angela Merkel with ‘Namaste’ amid Covid crisis
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyMS DhoniSushant Singh RajputHartalika Teej 2020 WishesChandrayaan-2

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In