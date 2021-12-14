Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
US CDC urges citizens to avoid travel to Italy, Greenland over Covid concerns
The United States imposed new rules, effective Dec. 6, requiring international air travelers arriving in the United States to obtain a negative COVID-19 test within one day of travel.
Published on Dec 14, 2021 03:49 AM IST
Reuters | , Washington

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday advised Americans against travel to Italy, Greenland and Mauritius, citing COVID-19 concerns.

The CDC now lists 84 destinations at "Level 4: Very High" classification, including nearly all of Europe. The United States imposed new rules, effective Dec. 6, requiring international air travelers arriving in the United States to obtain a negative Covid-19 test within one day of travel.

