e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 04, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / US Covid-19 deaths rise for fourth week, new cases drop 5%

US Covid-19 deaths rise for fourth week, new cases drop 5%

Last week’s death toll was 36% higher than the previous week, though deaths are a lagging indicator and can continue to rise weeks after new infections drop.

world Updated: Aug 04, 2020 12:48 IST
Reuters | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Reuters | Posted by Shivani Kumar
The number of new Covid-19 cases reported last week fell 5% from the previous week to about 435,000, according to the Reuters tally of state and county reports.
The number of new Covid-19 cases reported last week fell 5% from the previous week to about 435,000, according to the Reuters tally of state and county reports. (Reuters)
         

US deaths from Covid-19 rose for a fourth week in a row to more than 8,500 people in the seven days ended Aug. 2, while the number of new cases fell for a second straight week, a Reuters analysis found.

Last week’s death toll was 36% higher than the previous week, though deaths are a lagging indicator and can continue to rise weeks after new infections drop.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

The number of new Covid-19 cases reported last week fell 5% from the previous week to about 435,000, according to the Reuters tally of state and county reports. California, Florida and Texas collectively accounted for nearly 180,000 of the new cases, though new infections were lower in all three states compared to the previous week.

Cases rose week-over-week in 20 states, including in Oklahoma where cases have risen for nine weeks in a row, in Montana where cases are up for eight straight weeks, and in Missouri where infections have risen for seven weeks.

Testing for Covid-19 fell by 6% in the United States last week, the first decline since late May, according to data from The Covid Tracking Project, a volunteer-run effort to track the outbreak.

Nationally, 8.2% of tests came back positive for the novel coronavirus, still higher than the 5% level that the World Health Organization considers concerning because it suggests there are more cases in the community that have not yet been uncovered.

Thirty-one states had positivity test rates above 5%, according to the analysis, including Alabama at 22%, Mississippi at 21%, and Florida and Kansas at 19%.

tags
top news
India’s review of Confucius Institutes riles China, says treat them in ‘fair manner’
India’s review of Confucius Institutes riles China, says treat them in ‘fair manner’
Hope it becomes occasion of national unity: Priyanka on bhoomi pujan event
Hope it becomes occasion of national unity: Priyanka on bhoomi pujan event
CBI case against Mumbai-based jewellery trading firm in multi-crore fraud
CBI case against Mumbai-based jewellery trading firm in multi-crore fraud
Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan: Here is Prime Minister Modi’s full itinerary
Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan: Here is Prime Minister Modi’s full itinerary
‘Something is wrong’: Bihar DGP targets Mumbai Police in Sushant case
‘Something is wrong’: Bihar DGP targets Mumbai Police in Sushant case
Mumbai rains LIVE: Local train services resume partially on Western Railway
Mumbai rains LIVE: Local train services resume partially on Western Railway
LIVE: Maharashtra reports 231 new cases of Covid-19 in 24 hours
LIVE: Maharashtra reports 231 new cases of Covid-19 in 24 hours
Watch: Heavy rainfall, waterlogging in parts of Mumbai; red alert issued 
Watch: Heavy rainfall, waterlogging in parts of Mumbai; red alert issued 
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleMP COVID-19 CasesMumbai rains LIVE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In