e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 05, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / US futures climb with European stocks and gold

US futures climb with European stocks and gold

US futures rose and European stocks climbed to a one-week high as investors focused on U.S.-China trade discussions and American lawmakers making progress on an economic aid package.

world Updated: Aug 05, 2020 18:46 IST
Bloomberg
Bloomberg
Gold continued its ascent above a record $2,000 an ounce as investors considered the effects of more government stimulus. The dollar weakened . Ten-year Treasury yields edged up, but are still near the lowest since March.
Gold continued its ascent above a record $2,000 an ounce as investors considered the effects of more government stimulus. The dollar weakened . Ten-year Treasury yields edged up, but are still near the lowest since March.(File photo for representation)
         

US futures rose and European stocks climbed to a one-week high as investors focused on US.-China trade discussions and American lawmakers making progress on an economic aid package.

Square Inc., which runs an peer-to-peer payment app, rallied in the pre-market trading as revenue surged. Walt Disney Co. climbed after posting a surprise profit. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index posted broad-based gains, with travel companies, commodity producers and retailers leading the charge.

Gold continued its ascent above a record $2,000 an ounce as investors considered the effects of more government stimulus. The dollar weakened . Ten-year Treasury yields edged up, but are still near the lowest since March.

Oil climbed to a five-month high in London, topping $45 a barrel after U.S. industry data showed a decline in the nation’s stockpiles.

Pressure is growing on Republicans and Democrats to resolve differences over a new U.S. virus relief package. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the goal is to strike a deal on legislation by the end of the week.

“Hopes of a fiscal package will indeed be instrumental in any improvement in risk sentiment,” said Padhraic Garvey, head of Americas research at ING Financial Markets.

Meanwhile, America and China plan to assess their trade agreement in mid-August against a backdrop of rising bilateral tension, according to people briefed on the matter. China’s yuan strengthened to its highest level since March 11.

European economic data was positive, with a euro zone composite purchasing managers’ index climbing to 54.9, the highest level in just over two years and above a flash estimate. Orders increased for the first time in five months. Companies made further cuts to their workforce last month, according to IHS Markit, casting uncertainty over how sustainable the region’s upturn will be.

Elsewhere, Lebanon’s bonds were steady following the deadly blast in Beirut on Tuesday. The stock market was closed.

“Yesterday’s events could motivate the political parties to set aside their differences and make efforts to break the deadlock and begin to fix the economy,” said Richard Segal, a senior analyst at Manulife Investment Management in London.

tags
top news
Imran Khan’s Pakistan might end up regretting its new ‘political map’. Here is why
Imran Khan’s Pakistan might end up regretting its new ‘political map’. Here is why
‘Lord Ram living in tents for years, will finally get a temple’: PM Modi
‘Lord Ram living in tents for years, will finally get a temple’: PM Modi
Sushant Singh death: BMC advises Bihar IPS Vinay Tiwari to use digital platforms for further investigation
Sushant Singh death: BMC advises Bihar IPS Vinay Tiwari to use digital platforms for further investigation
The beginning of a new era, says Amit Shah after Ram temple bhoomi pujan
The beginning of a new era, says Amit Shah after Ram temple bhoomi pujan
RJD chief Lalu Prasad moved to RIMS director’s bungalow amid Covid-19 fear, BJP cries foul
RJD chief Lalu Prasad moved to RIMS director’s bungalow amid Covid-19 fear, BJP cries foul
Local train services, BEST buses hit hard as heavy rain lashes Mumbai, Thane
Local train services, BEST buses hit hard as heavy rain lashes Mumbai, Thane
‘Most powerful ever to rip through Beirut’: Death toll reaches at least 100
‘Most powerful ever to rip through Beirut’: Death toll reaches at least 100
Watch: PM Modi’s ‘sashtang pranam’, worship at Ram’s idol | Ayodhya temple
Watch: PM Modi’s ‘sashtang pranam’, worship at Ram’s idol | Ayodhya temple
trending topics
Ram Temple Groundbreaking Ceremony LIVECoronavirus LiveAyodhya Ram TempleLadakhMumbai Rains

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In