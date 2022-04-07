US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tests positive for Covid, was at White House with Biden
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who was scheduled to visit Taiwan, tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday.
Pelosi, according to media reports, will now not travel.
"After testing negative this week, Speaker Pelosi received a positive test result for Covid-19 and is currently asymptomatic," Pelosi's Spokesperson said in a statement.
"The Speaker is fully vaccinated and boosted and is thankful for the robust protection the vaccine has provided. The Speaker will quarantine consistent with CDC guidance, and encourages everyone to get vaccinated, boosted and test regularly," the statement added.
Pelosi was scheduled to arrive in Taiwan on Sunday, in a show of support for Taipei amid concerns over cross-strait relations following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Focus Taiwan reported citing media reports.
Russia suspended from UNHRC over Ukraine killings, India abstains on resolution
The UN General Assembly on Thursday suspended Russia from the Human Rights Council of the world body for its atrocities in Ukraine. The UNGA voted on a resolution moved by the US to suspend Russia from the UNHRC over the Moscow's military aggression in the east European nation. India abstained on the resolution that was adopted in the UN General Assembly on Russia, said India's Permanent Representative to the UN, TS Tirumurti.
Pak SC deals a blow to Niazi’s conspiracy theory, trust vote on April 9
The Pakistan Supreme Court on Thursday declared the ruling of deputy speaker Qasim Suri dismissing no-confidence motion unconstitutional. The top court has also ordered the restoration of Assembly. The voting on no-confidence is to take place on April 9. The opposition had challenged the dissolution of the national assembly by President Arif Alvi on Imran Khan advice. Imran Khan has alleged a US hand behind the no-confidence motion moved against his government.
Ukraine war: Moscow says Kyiv’s draft peace deal unacceptable, reveals US role
Russia currently is under heavy criticism from Ukraine and the West for allegedly committing war crimes in Ukrainian town of Bucha - located northwest of Kyiv. Last week, at least 20 bodies of people in civilian clothes were found in the town, with Kyiv claiming they were executed by retreating Russian soldiers. Moscow, however, has flat out denied the allegations.
Pakistan: Election panel says snap polls not possible in 90 days, need 7 months
As Pakistan grapples with a constitutional crisis, the Election Commission of Pakistan said on Thursday general elections in the country cannot be held before October 2022. In a letter to President Arif Alvi, the polling body said it requires four months to complete the delimitation in addition to organising general elections in 90 days, news agency ANI reported, citing Radio Pakistan.
Sri Lankan Prez Rajapaksa's 2 big challenges. And what he's doing to survive
NEW DELHI: A bridge financing arrangement and accommodation between the Gotabaya Rajapaksa administration and the opposition are expected to be crucial for Sri Lanka's efforts to cope with the country's worst economic and political crisis in decades. Though the Sri Lankan government has dropped its earlier reluctance to seek a bailout from the International Monetary Fund, the process for negotiating an arrangement with the Washington-based institution is expected to take at least six months, if not more.
