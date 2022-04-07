Home / World News / US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tests positive for Covid, was at White House with Biden
world news

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tests positive for Covid, was at White House with Biden

Nancy Pelosi was scheduled to arrive in Taiwan on Sunday, in a show of support for Taipei amid concerns over cross-strait relations following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.(AFP)
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.(AFP)
Published on Apr 07, 2022 11:09 PM IST
Copy Link
ANI | , Washington

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who was scheduled to visit Taiwan, tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday.

Pelosi, according to media reports, will now not travel.

"After testing negative this week, Speaker Pelosi received a positive test result for Covid-19 and is currently asymptomatic," Pelosi's Spokesperson said in a statement.

"The Speaker is fully vaccinated and boosted and is thankful for the robust protection the vaccine has provided. The Speaker will quarantine consistent with CDC guidance, and encourages everyone to get vaccinated, boosted and test regularly," the statement added.

Pelosi was scheduled to arrive in Taiwan on Sunday, in a show of support for Taipei amid concerns over cross-strait relations following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Focus Taiwan reported citing media reports.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
united states nancy pelosi coronavirus covid-19 + 2 more
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Hearing underway at the United Nations on Thursday.

    Russia suspended from UNHRC over Ukraine killings, India abstains on resolution

    The UN General Assembly on Thursday suspended Russia from the Human Rights Council of the world body for its atrocities in Ukraine. The UNGA voted on a resolution moved by the US to suspend Russia from the UNHRC over the Moscow's military aggression in the east European nation. India abstained on the resolution that was adopted in the UN General Assembly on Russia, said India's Permanent Representative to the UN, TS Tirumurti.

  • Pakistan army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Imran Khan

    Pak SC deals a blow to Niazi’s conspiracy theory, trust vote on April 9

    The Pakistan Supreme Court on Thursday declared the ruling of deputy speaker Qasim Suri dismissing no-confidence motion unconstitutional. The top court has also ordered the restoration of Assembly. The voting on no-confidence is to take place on April 9. The opposition had challenged the dissolution of the national assembly by President Arif Alvi on Imran Khan advice. Imran Khan has alleged a US hand behind the no-confidence motion moved against his government.

  • Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov.

    Ukraine war: Moscow says Kyiv’s draft peace deal unacceptable, reveals US role

    Russia currently is under heavy criticism from Ukraine and the West for allegedly committing war crimes in Ukrainian town of Bucha - located northwest of Kyiv. Last week, at least 20 bodies of people in civilian clothes were found in the town, with Kyiv claiming they were executed by retreating Russian soldiers. Moscow, however, has flat out denied the allegations.

  • Supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party attend a rally in support of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad, Pakistan, on Tuesday, April 5, 2022.&nbsp;

    Pakistan: Election panel says snap polls not possible in 90 days, need 7 months

    As Pakistan grapples with a constitutional crisis, the Election Commission of Pakistan said on Thursday general elections in the country cannot be held before October 2022. In a letter to President Arif Alvi, the polling body said it requires four months to complete the delimitation in addition to organising general elections in 90 days, news agency ANI reported, citing Radio Pakistan.

  • Sri Lanka’s ruling Rajapaksa clan does not appear to be in the mood to share power with the opposition or dilute its hold on power. (AP)

    Sri Lankan Prez Rajapaksa's 2 big challenges. And what he's doing to survive

    NEW DELHI: A bridge financing arrangement and accommodation between the Gotabaya Rajapaksa administration and the opposition are expected to be crucial for Sri Lanka's efforts to cope with the country's worst economic and political crisis in decades. Though the Sri Lankan government has dropped its earlier reluctance to seek a bailout from the International Monetary Fund, the process for negotiating an arrangement with the Washington-based institution is expected to take at least six months, if not more.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 07, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out