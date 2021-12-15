US House votes to hold Mark Meadows in contempt in Jan. 6 probe

The US House of Representatives voted on Tuesday to hold former President Donald Trump’s chief of staff Mark Meadows in contempt of congress for refusing to cooperate with a committee investigating the January 6 insurrection to prevent Joe Biden from being certified the next president.

The House voted 222-208 to make Meadows the first former lawmaker to be held in contempt of congress in nearly 200 years. The last was in 1832 when former Representative Sam Houston was held in contempt for hitting a colleague with a cane. Meadows was a member of the House before moving to the White House.

“We’ve given Mr. Meadows every opportunity to cooperate with our investigation,” said Representative Bennie Thompson, chairman of the House committee. “We’ve been more than fair. He’s brought this situation on himself. But there is no doubt in my mind that he’s in contempt of Congress and has to be held accountable.”

Two Republicans voted for punishing Meadows, Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, who are also serving on the committee.

The US justice department will now decide whether or not to criminally prosecute Meadows as recommended by the House. It had responded in the affirmative to a previous referral, of Steve Bannon, a one-time senior to President Trump, who has also refused to cooperate with the House investigation.

Bannon was indicted by a federal grand jury last month on two charges of contempt of Congress. He goes on trial in July.

Meadows’s case is somewhat different. Unlike Bannon, he was a serving member of the Trump White House at the time and he was cooperating with the committee and then stopped. He had turned over more than 9,000 pages of documents, which include material that provide some of the most substantial details of how Trump was responding to the insurrection, or not.

Even Donald Trump Jr texted Meadows during the riot suggesting that the former “condemn” the insurrection. . “The Capitol Police tweet is not enough,” he wrote.

“I’m pushing it hard. I agree,” Meadows had replied.

“We need an Oval Office address. He has to lead now. It has gone too far and gotten out of hand,” Trump Jr texted back.

Fox News hosts Sean Hannity and Laura Ingram, who are both loud Trump supporters, had also texted Meadows pleading with him to persuade the former president to call off his supporters, which is the opposite of the position they have taken since, downplaying the insurrection.

Even Republican lawmakers were appalled, according to some of the messages disclosed by the committee, including one that said: “Hey, Mark, protestors are literally storming the Capitol. Breaking windows on doors. Rushing in. Is Trump going to say something?”. The lawmaker was not named.

