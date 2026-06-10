US, Iran war LIVE: US strikes, then Iran fires back with 'ballistic missiles'; fragile truce in threat
US Iran war LIVE: Following the US strikes, Iran has said that it launched an attack targeting a military base in Jordan hosting US forces. So far, there has been no acknowledgement from Jordan or the US regarding this.
US Iran war LIVE: US forces carried out strikes against Iran on Tuesday in what President Donald Trump said was retaliation for the downing of an American helicopter by the Islamic Republic a day earlier, prompting Tehran to vow “heavier response”. ...Read More
Iranian media said that following a series of explosions along Iran's southern coast near the Strait of Hormuz, the situation was "now reported to be calm."
Digital news outlet Axios reported that US forces had attacked several Iranian air defence systems and radar systems around the strait.
Following the strikes, Iran's foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, threatened to retaliate.
"Despite its defeats on the battlefield, the US opted to test our determination. Our Powerful Armed Forces will leave no attack or threat unanswered. Leave our region if you want to be safe," Araghchi posted on X.
Attacks just hours after Trump's ‘Iran peace deal in final stages’ claim
The US strikes came just hours after Trump had said negotiations to end the West Asia war were in their final stages -- a claim he has made repeatedly in the past few weeks.
But after the downing of a US Army Apache helicopter on Monday, Trump said the United States was responding "in a strong manner" after "what they did with our helicopter last night," in a telephone interview with ABC News.
"And I believe the response should be very strong, very powerful, and that's what this one is," he said.
US Central Command (CENTCOM) said American forces "began launching self-defence strikes against Iran, at 5 pm ET (2100 GMT) today at the Commander in Chief's direction" and "the mission is a proportional response to unjustified Iranian aggression."
A shaky ceasefire between the warring parties has been in place since April 8, but it faced a major test when Iran and Israel renewed attacks over the weekend, before each side announced a halt.
Israeli attacks on Lebanon
Israeli attacks on Lebanon continued, however, and Lebanese officials said 11 people were killed in airstrikes on Tuesday on the historic city of Tyre in the south of the country.
The Israeli military also warned the entire city to evacuate.
AFP reported that residents of Tyre, including those from the Christian quarter, were fleeing and heavy traffic was heading north after the Israeli warning.
The news agency also reported that displaced people were arriving from Tyre in the coastal city of Sidon, further north, some with belongings hastily strapped to the roofs of their cars.
Tehran has insisted that a halt to the war must include a truce in Lebanon, which was drawn into the conflict when Iran-backed Hezbollah militants fired rockets at Israel on March 2.
Israel responded with an extensive campaign of airstrikes and a ground invasion that has killed more than 3,600 people. Exchanges of fire with Hezbollah have not stopped despite an ongoing truce.
Follow all the updates here:
- Wed, 10 Jun 2026 12:30:19 pm
US Iran war LIVE: Saudi Arabia's new national carrier gets off the ground despite war, delays
US Iran war LIVE: Saudi Arabia launched its second national carrier, Riyadh Air, after more than a year of delays on Wednesday, defying the economic turmoil triggered by the Middle East war and strong competition from established Gulf airlines.
A London-bound Boeing 787 Dreamliner in Riyadh Air's white and lavender livery took off at 2:30am (2330 GMT Tuesday), putting in motion a flagship project in Saudi Arabia's push to reduce its economic reliance on oil.
Riyadh Air, the country's second state-owned airline after Jeddah-based Saudia, is meant to help turn the Saudi capital into a global hub to rival Dubai, the world's busiest for international passengers.
"We want to bring glamour, we want to bring refinement, we want to bring grace back," Riyadh Air CEO Tony Douglas told AFP.
- Wed, 10 Jun 2026 12:22:59 pm
US Iran war LIVE: Why is a peace deal difficult to reach?
The weekend exchange of strikes between Iran and Israel has put US President Donald Trump under even more domestic and international pressure to end the unpopular war he launched with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu more than three months ago.
The Israeli leader favours the continuation of the war until Iran is reduced to a feeble state. This would enable him to win the Israeli general elections later this year and further his goal of expanding Israel's borders and regional domination in pursuit of a so-called "Greater Israel".
Netanyahu is against any US–Iran deal that doesn't meet his objectives. Israel's invasion of southern Lebanon to repel the Iran-backed Hezbollah group is part of its strategy, which has been boldly countered by Iran.
Tehran, meanwhile, has shown a steely resilience to ensure the war is settled in its favour as a formidable regional actor.
As a result of all this, Trump faces the difficult task of reaching an acceptable deal with Iran and restraining an unruly Netanyahu.
- Wed, 10 Jun 2026 12:20:32 pm
US Iran war LIVE: Alleged spy's mysterious disappearance spotlights Israel’s intelligence networks in Lebanon
US Iran war LIVE: When Israeli warplanes pounded Beirut’s southern suburbs last March, and residents fled in panic, one man found his opportunity. Amid the chaos, he slipped out of his imprisonment in a Hezbollah cell and made his way to the green hills overlooking the Lebanese capital.
There, in the posh diplomatic quarter of Baabda, he disappeared inside the gates of the Ukrainian Embassy.
Where he is now is a mystery, tangled up in an ongoing spy game as Hezbollah attempts to root out Israeli intelligence operatives that have infiltrated the militant group.
The man identified by Lebanese officials as Khaled al-Aydi is said to be a Palestinian refugee from Syria who also holds Ukrainian citizenship. He had been detained by Hezbollah in the Beirut suburbs and accused by Lebanese officials of being part of a thwarted Israeli intelligence plot to carry out bombings and assassinations.
- Wed, 10 Jun 2026 12:06:25 pm
US Iran war LIVE: Cargo vessel exchanges fire with armed craft southwest of Yemen, UKMTO says
A cargo vessel has reported being approached by a small craft carrying six armed people about 88 nautical miles (163km) southwest of Yemen’s Balhaf, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations says.
There was an exchange of fire between the small craft and the vessel’s armed security team, and the craft then turned away, UKMTO said.
- Wed, 10 Jun 2026 11:56:12 am
US Iran war LIVE: Conflict increasing risks of acute hunger for millions, World Food Program says
Ripple effects from the war in Iran are threatening millions more of the most vulnerable people with crisis levels of hunger or worse, World Food Program (WFP) acting Executive Director Carl Skau told CNN.
The closure of the Strait of Hormuz has driven up fuel costs exponentially, making the organisation’s operations far more costly. The escalating fuel costs have also driven up food prices worldwide. And critically needed supplies of fertiliser from the Gulf to plant crops in places like Sudan have been stymied by the snarling of the critical waterway.
It is a devastating mix for an organisation that was already having to make unimaginable choices due to significant funding cuts.
The WFP relies on government donations and has seen a significant drop in funding across the board, including from its top donor, the United States. As of Monday, the US’s 2026 contribution was around $731 million. In 2024, it was more than $4 billion.
Skau explained that in the world’s poorest countries, “when the price of food goes up 20-30%, well, they eat 20-30% less.”
In March, the humanitarian organisation warned that 45 million more people would face acute hunger by July if oil prices remained above $100 a barrel.
Even if the Strait of Hormuz were to reopen tomorrow, Skau said, the impact would continue to be felt in the long term.
- Wed, 10 Jun 2026 11:49:55 am
US Iran war LIVE: Drone boat used in US rescue mission in Hormuz built by company co-founded by Indian-American engineer
Two crew members of the US Army's Apache helicopter, which was downed near the Strait of Hormuz, were rescued by a drone boat developed by a Texas-based company with Indian-American Vibhav Altekar as a co-founder.
The rescue operation by the drone boat Corsair, developed by Saronic Technologies, was the first of its kind mission to be carried out by the US Armed Forces, which have been using aerial unmanned vehicles for quite some time.
It was the first US rescue carried out by an autonomous surface vessel, remotely piloted by a human operator, the Central Command spokesman, Captain Tim Hawkins, said on Tuesday.
The 24-foot-long Corsair runs on diesel fuel and can travel at speeds of up to 35 knots. It can carry a load of up to 1,000 pounds and has a range of more than 1,000 nautical miles.
According to Saronic Technologies' LinkedIn profile, it has a USD 392 million production contract with the US Navy for autonomous surface vessels.
- Wed, 10 Jun 2026 11:35:14 am
US Iran war LIVE: UAE joins allies to demand strict UN sanctions on Iran over nuclear violations, missile strikes
US Iran war LIVE: The United Arab Emirates has allied with multiple Western and regional nations to voice serious apprehensions regarding Iran's nuclear programme and its compliance failures with international inspectors.
Detailing the joint diplomatic action in a post on X, the UAE Mission to the UN stated that the country “joined Bahrain, Denmark, France, Germany, Greece, Latvia, the UK, US and EU in a press stakeout that underscored their longstanding and serious concerns regarding Iran's nuclear programme, as well as its persistent failure to comply with its safeguards obligations and fully cooperate with the IAEA.”
This joint diplomatic manifestation preceded a crucial session of the United Nations Security Council's oversight body.
The meeting was notably convened against the backdrop of direct military actions initiated by Tehran across the region.
- Wed, 10 Jun 2026 11:29:42 am
US Iran war LIVE: Iran FM speaks to Turkish, Saudi counterparts
US Iran war LIVE: Iran's foreign minister Abbas Araghchi said that he held separate phone calls with his Turkish and Saudi counterparts Hakan Fidan and Faisal bin Farhan overnight respectively and discussed regional developments after US strikes on southern Iran.
Araghchi said Iran had an inherent right to self-defense and to a reciprocal response by its armed forces, reported Iran International.
- Wed, 10 Jun 2026 10:59:34 am
US Iran war LIVE: Iran war derails Saudi contractor’s $799 million Riyadh IPO
US Iran war LIVE: Saudi Arabia’s Mutlaq Al-Ghowairi Contracting Co. has postponed plans for an initial public offering, due in part to concerns over the impact of the Iran war, in the latest blow to regional capital markets activity.
The deal was set to be the first major Middle Eastern listing of the year, raising as much as $799 million. The offering was oversubscribed among institutional investors, though only by a single-digit multiple, according to people familiar with the matter, compared with much higher levels typical in Saudi IPOs.
Against that backdrop, shareholders were concerned that ongoing geopolitical volatility could impact trading performance, the people said, declining to be identified discussing confidential information. Those concerns were exacerbated after some investors scaled back their orders in the aftermath of attacks in Kuwait and Bahrain last week, according to one of the people. (Bloomberg)
- Wed, 10 Jun 2026 10:39:02 am
US Iran war LIVE: Uncertainty as Iranians try to get by amid US war
Daily conversations in Iran are again dominated by conflict and economic survival months into a war with the US and after another flare-up of fighting with Israel.
Many residents of the capital, Tehran, went to work over the past two days with war and peace on their minds, as Trump continued to portray an understanding with Tehran as being within reach, despite an exchange of fire between Iran and Israel.
A 33-year-old man who works at an office in western Tehran said people were alert and checking their phones, but did not all rush out after hearing a loud bang in the distance before noon on Monday, which was followed by at least two more in the early hours of the morning.
“You get used to it at some level, and eventually keep going about work and conversations like everything is normal, but the truth is that this is anything but normal,” he told Al Jazeera, asking to remain anonymous.
- Wed, 10 Jun 2026 10:20:05 am
US Iran war LIVE: Iran says Gulf nations have 'responsibility' to halt US, Israeli strikes
US Iran war LIVE: Iran's foreign ministry warned Wednesday that its neighbours in the Gulf had a "legal and moral responsibility" to prevent American and Israeli strikes, as Tehran and Washington traded attacks.
In a statement, Iran's foreign ministry "reiterated the legal and moral responsibility of all countries in the region (especially those located along the southern shores of the Persian Gulf) to prevent the US military and Israel from using their territory or facilities to plan, organise, execute, or support hostile actions against Iran".
- Wed, 10 Jun 2026 09:58:59 am
US Iran war LIVE: Israeli settlers burn fields in West Bank
US Iran War LIVE: Israeli settlers have set fire to fields in the predominantly Christian town of Taybeh in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian news outlets report.
- Wed, 10 Jun 2026 09:43:50 am
Iran war news today LIVE: Hezbollah claims 14 attacks on Israeli forces in southern Lebanon
Hezbollah says it launched a series of drone, missile, and rocket attacks targeting Israeli military personnel, armoured vehicles, and command posts across southern Lebanon.
According to statements detailing operations from Monday night through Tuesday, the group said its forces repeatedly targeted gatherings of Israeli soldiers and armour in the Lebanese towns of Biyyada, Rachaf, al-Qawzah, and Qantara.
The statement highlighted several high-impact operations, including drone strikes that targeted two Israeli “Namera” armoured vehicles in Zawtar al-Sharqiyah and Khiam, a military communications vehicle at Sal’ah Hill, and a military command centre in Naqoura.
- Wed, 10 Jun 2026 09:31:27 am
Iran war news today LIVE: What led to fresh escalation?
On Tuesday, a U.S. Apache helicopter was brought down by a one-way Iranian attack drone, according to a U.S. official who spoke on condition of anonymity. Two U.S. pilots involved in the helicopter incident were uninjured, Trump said and later blamed Iran for it.
- Wed, 10 Jun 2026 09:10:56 am
Iran war news today LIVE: White House World Cup chief defends visa ban for Somali referee, Iranians
The head of the White House Task Force for the World Cup on Tuesday defended the decision not to grant visas to a Somali referee and some support staff for the Iranian team.
"To this point we've had 35 teams that have come into the United States," Andrew Giuliani, the executive director of the task force, said at an event hosted by the Atlantic Council in Washington.
"No players, no coaches have been denied," Giuliani said. "There have been some officials that have been denied, and for good reason."
A US State Department official told AFP late Tuesday that the referee was "associated with suspected members of terrorist organizations," therefore "making the traveler ineligible for admission to the United States".
Giuliani, the son of former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani, was asked specifically about the decision to bar Somali referee Omar Artan from entering the country.
"We're striking that balance between making sure that any bad actors that...try to come into the country under the guise of the World Cup will not get access to the United States," he added.
- Wed, 10 Jun 2026 09:03:41 am
Iran war news today LIVE: Gold slumps below $4,200 as renewed US-Iran clashes test truce
Iran war news today LIVE: Gold extended a decline after the US launched strikes against Iran in retaliation for the downing of a military helicopter, jeopardizing efforts to end the war that’s roiled global markets and raised inflation risks.
Bullion fell as much as 2% to below $4,175 an ounce on Wednesday, having slid 1.6% in the previous session. American forces struck Iranian sites near the Strait of Hormuz after President Donald Trump blamed Tehran for shooting down a US helicopter off the coast of Oman. Iran’s Mehr news agency reported that several explosions were heard on Qeshm Island and along the country’s southern coast.
The latest clashes threaten a fragile ceasefire and risk extending the near-total closure of Hormuz, a vital transit point for energy shipments from the Middle East to global markets.
- Wed, 10 Jun 2026 08:55:00 am
Iran war news today LIVE: US official says not aware of any reports of harm to US personnel or locations
Iran war news today LIVE: A US official said that they were not aware of any reports of harm to US personnel or known damage to US locations at this time.
- Wed, 10 Jun 2026 08:52:31 am
Iran war news today LIVE: Nearly all missiles and drones launched by Iran were intercepted, US official says
Iran war news today LIVE: Nearly all missiles and drones launched by Iran were intercepted, a US official told Reuters, citing initial assessments
- Wed, 10 Jun 2026 08:49:55 am
Iran war news today LIVE: US struck nearly 20 targets in Iran, official says
The US struck nearly 20 targets in Iran, a US official told Reuters.
- Wed, 10 Jun 2026 08:40:49 am
Iran war news today LIVE: Jordan shoots down 5 missiles ‘from Iran’, says no casualties
Iran war news today LIVE: Jordan armed forces said on Wednesday they intercepted and shot down five missiles launched from Iran towards Al-Azraq as a fire exchange between the Iranians and the US escalated tensions across the Gulf.
Jordan armed forces said the debris fell after interception of missiles and did not cause any casualty or damage, Reuters reported.
- Wed, 10 Jun 2026 08:34:56 am
Iran war news today LIVE: Scope of US-Iran strikes hopefully signals ‘de-escalation’, ex-US general says
Iran war news today LIVE: Retired US General Mark Kimmitt, a former assistant secretary of state for political-military affairs, told Al Jazeera that the latest clashes might signal a cooling-off rather than an escalation of conflict between the US and Iran.
“I would be looking at this, right now, as, rather than seeing this as an escalation, I would be seeing this, hopefully, as de-escalation,” he said.
Kimmitt explained that the US response was necessary to show that shooting down a US helicopter “would not be accepted”.
The Iranian retaliation was conducted “in a less exploratory manner”, he added.
“So let’s hope that instead of this rising… that we’re actually seeing it toned down. I think we’ll know pretty quickly,” he said, adding that Iran typically announces when it has ended military operations.
“I would be very surprised at this point if this escalates, and I’m certainly hoping it’s showing that it’s de-escalating so we can get back to diplomacy.”
- Wed, 10 Jun 2026 08:22:47 am
Iran war news today LIVE: Bahrain's Interior Ministry says warning siren has been sounded again
Iran war news today LIVE: Bahrain's Interior Ministry has said in a fresh statement that a warning siren has been sounded again in the country.
- Wed, 10 Jun 2026 08:17:11 am
Iran war news today LIVE: Iran fires at least 4 ballistic missiles and several more drones at US bases in Bahrain, Kuwait, and Jordan
Iran war news today LIVE: At least 4 ballistic missiles and several more drones were fired by Iran at U.S. bases in Bahrain, Kuwait, and Jordan, Axios reporter Barak Ravid has reported.
- Wed, 10 Jun 2026 07:49:30 am
Iran news LIVE: Kuwaiti army says air defences engaging hostile aerial targets
The Kuwaiti army has said that its air defences are engaging hostile aerial targets, Reuters reported.
- Wed, 10 Jun 2026 07:45:12 am
Iran news LIVE: IRGC claims attack on military base in Jordan
Iran's Revolutionary Guards have said that they used long-range missiles in an attack on Al-Azraq base in Jordan, Iranian media reported.
Iran's Revolutionary Guards said they had targeted four sites at the base, which included F-35 fighter jet hangars and a command-and-control centre, and warned they were ready to deliver a "crushing and decisive" response to any further U.S. attack.
- Wed, 10 Jun 2026 07:39:54 am
Iran news LIVE: IRGC warns of a 'crushing and decisive' response to any further US attack
Iran news LIVE: Iran's Revolutionary Guards, in a statement carried by Iranian media, have said that they are ready for a 'crushing and decisive' response to any further US attack.
- Wed, 10 Jun 2026 07:21:34 am
Iran news LIVE: South Korea’s Kospi extends losses on chipmakers, US-Iran war-tied jitters
Iran news LIVE: South Korea’s equity benchmark slipped on Wednesday, with chip stocks resuming losses and risk appetite weakening following a US strike on Iran.
The equity benchmark Kospi dropped as much as 3.6% in morning trading, a day after its 8.2% gain. The index started the week with an 8.3% plunge on Monday, triggering a 20-minute trading suspension in the spot market.
- Wed, 10 Jun 2026 07:10:10 am
Iran news LIVE: Missile alert sirens in Bahrain
Iran news LIVE: Bahrain sounded its missile alert sirens on Wednesday morning after Iran said it targeted the island nation to retaliate for US airstrikes targeting the Islamic Republic.
Bahrain's Interior Ministry urged the public to seek shelter.
Iran said it had targeted the US Navy's 5th Fleet headquarters in Bahrain, an island nation in the Persian Gulf off the coast of Saudi Arabia.
The 5th Fleet headquarters has been repeatedly struck during the Iran war.
The US launched its latest airstrikes on Iran following the crash of an Army helicopter near the Strait of Hormuz.
- Wed, 10 Jun 2026 07:03:15 am
Iran news LIVE: UK aid group says new sanctions on Israeli settlers ‘wholly insufficient’
Medical Aid for Palestinians has joined other organisations in saying that the UK government needs to do more to respond to hardline Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank, in addition to the newly announced sanctions by London.
“The government must immediately end trade with illegal settlements,” said Rohan Talbot, the agency’s director of advocacy and campaigns.
“Otherwise, this will look less like a turning point and more like another attempt to look the other way while the bulldozers keep moving.”
Talbot said that the new sanctions “fall well below” the UK government’s obligations to uphold international law and will barely make a difference in terms of “ending Israeli annexation and apartheid in the West Bank”.
- Wed, 10 Jun 2026 06:50:39 am
Iran news LIVE: Oil prices climb
Oil rebounded after the US launched fresh strikes against Iran following the downing of an American helicopter, posing a new threat to a fragile truce that’s been tested by recent attacks in the Middle East.
Brent crude climbed as much as 2% to trade above $93 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate rallied to $90. Both benchmarks slumped in the previous session. The “self-defense strikes” on Iran were conducted under President Donald Trump’s direction in response to an Apache helicopter being shot down off Oman, US Central Command said in a brief statement.
- Wed, 10 Jun 2026 06:48:22 am
Iran news LIVE: The big ceasefire question
The big question mark over all of that is exactly how Iran responds, and whether or not the ceasefire remains in force, or are we into tit-for-tat operations from the Iranians and the United States.
- Wed, 10 Jun 2026 06:44:07 am
Iran news LIVE: US says it completed strikes against Iran
US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a latest statement that its forces completed “self-defence strikes” against Iran, at President Donald Trump's direction “in response to yesterday’s downing of a U.S. Army Apache helicopter.”
“CENTCOM forces struck Iranian air defense, ground control stations, and surveillance radar sites near the Strait of Hormuz with precision munitions from U.S. Air Force and Navy fighter jets. The operation was a proportional response to recent attacks on U.S. forces and international commercial ships transiting regional waters. U.S. forces remain vigilant and postured to defend against unjustified Iranian aggression,” it said on X.
- Wed, 10 Jun 2026 06:36:58 am
Iran news LIVE: IRGC says it attacked US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain
Iran news LIVE: IRGC statement said, “The war-mongering US regime, under baseless pretexts, targeted several locations in Jask, Sirik, and Qeshm in the early hours of Wednesday morning. A telecommunication mast in Sirik was damaged, and two water reservoirs were destroyed.”
“In response to this hostile act by the enemy, naval forces of the IRGC carried out a drone attack at 02:30 a.m. targeting the Fifth Fleet of the naval forces in Bahrain. Clashes are ongoing, and the courageous armed forces of the Iranian nation are continuing to respond to enemy aggressions. In the event of continued hostility, heavier responses are on the way,” the statement added.