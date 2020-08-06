US launches 5-pronged ‘Clean Network’ to curb Chinese tech access

world

Updated: Aug 06, 2020 21:59 IST

The United States on Wednesday announced an expanded five-pronged “Clean Network” initiative to further reduce Chinese access to data on Americans. It would include removing “untrusted” Chinese apps such as TikTok and WeChat from American apps stores.

“With parent companies based in China, apps like TikTok, WeChat, and others are significant threats to the personal data of American citizens, not to mention tools for CCP content censorship,” US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters at a news briefing.

TikTok is in talks with Microsoft to sell its US operations at a reported price of $30 billion. As President Donald Trump announced earlier in the week, TikTok faces a ban in the US if the deal is not clinched by September 15.

The top US diplomat went on to unveil an expanded version of the “Clean Path” initiative he had launched in April. It”s called the “Clean Network” and 30 countries have already signed on.

Here are the five “lines” of the network: Clean Carrier, to keep out “untrusted” Chinese telecommunications companies connecting the US and foreign destinations; Clean Store, to remove “untrusted” Chinese apps from US apps stores; Clean Apps, to prevent Chinese companies such as Huawei from pre-installing or making available for download on their devices US apps; Clean Cloud, to keep Chinese cloud service providers from accessing data on Americans; and Clean Cable, to to ensure Chinese government cannot “compromise” information carried through undersea cables.

On undersea cables, Secretary Pompeo cited Huawei, which, he said, “significantly underbids” rival companies on multiple procurements to connect Asia, the Pacific, Africa, and Europe “using Chinese state-backed underseas technology”.

The secretary said the state department will be working closely with the department of commerce and other agencies to “limit the ability of Chinese cloud service providers to collect, to store, and to process vast amounts of data and sensitive information here in the United States”.