Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / US monitoring China's Covid-19 lockdown, says White House
world news

US monitoring China's Covid-19 lockdown, says White House

The Chinese government imposed lockdowns in Anyang, Henan province following the emergence of Omicron Covid-19 variants in the city, which has a population of over 5 million people.
The Chinese lockdown duration is yet to be announced and will be declared separately at a future date.(via AP)
Published on Jan 13, 2022 07:14 AM IST
ANI |

The United States is monitoring the lockdowns imposed in the central Chinese city of Anyang and assesses that they are likely to have an impact isolated to the Chinese market, US National Economic Council Director Brian Deese said during a White House press briefing.

"With respect to China specifically and the current moment, we're monitoring it very closely. As we assess the issue today, the lockdowns are most likely to have an effect isolated in China, because the production facilities in those geographies are principally suppliers to the Chinese market," Deese said on Wednesday.

The Chinese government imposed lockdowns in Anyang, Henan province following the emergence of Omicron Covid-19 variants in the city, which has a population of over 5 million people.

The lockdown duration is yet to be announced and will be declared separately at a future date.

Anyang is the second Chinese city to announce cases from the Omicron variant, following reported cases in Tianjin in December. Taiwan and Hong Kong have also reported Omicron cases. 

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India's Covid Cases
Omicron cases
Horoscope Today
Delhi temperature
National Youth Day 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP