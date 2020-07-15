e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 15, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / US Navy warship stable, fire could be out in 24 hours, says official

US Navy warship stable, fire could be out in 24 hours, says official

The fire’s threat of moving toward the million gallons (3.8 million liters) of fuel on board had subsided because of the significant progress crews made overnight, said Rear Adm. Philip Sobeck.

world Updated: Jul 15, 2020 08:27 IST
Associated Press | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Associated Press | Posted by Prashasti Singh
San Diego
Sailors stand at attention and salute the national ensign during morning colors behind the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) at Naval Base in San Diego.
Sailors stand at attention and salute the national ensign during morning colors behind the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) at Naval Base in San Diego.(AP)
         

Hundreds of sailors have isolated the fire ravaging the USS Bonhomme Richard down to two areas of the warship and a top Navy official said Tuesday it’s possible the blaze could be extinguished over the next 24 hours.

Rear Adm. Philip Sobeck said the ship, which has been listing because of the water being poured on it to douse the flames, was stable and the structure was safe, giving a sign that it may still be saved.

“We have made significant progress,” he said.

Helicopters had dumped 1,200 buckets of water on the amphibious assault vessel, allowing crews to move further on board to fight the blaze. Tugboats were assisting from the waterline.

Sobeck said the fire’s threat of moving toward the million gallons (3.8 million liters) of fuel on board had subsided because of the significant progress crews made overnight.

When asked if the blaze could be put out within 24 hours he said, “It’s absolutely possible.”

The ship was emitting much less smoke than the previous two days, when acrid billows blanketed parts of the region.

The U.S. Coast Guard has hired an oil clean-up crew to put a containment boom in place that could be ready if any oil were to be spilled. It also halted boat and air traffic within a nautical mile of the vessel.

On Monday, health officials warned people to stay indoors as acrid smoke wafted across San Diego from one of the Navy’s worst shipyard fires in recent years. At least 61 people, including 38 sailors and 23 civilians, have been treated for heat exhaustion, smoke inhalation and minor injuries. None were in the hospital Tuesday.

About 400 sailors along with Navy helicopters and firefighters poured water on the carrier-like ship, which erupted in flames Sunday morning.

Sobeck, commander of Expeditionary Strike Group 3, said fire temperatures had reached up to 1,000 degrees (538 Celsius), causing the mast to collapse and threatening the central control island where the captain operates the vessel. He said Tuesday there were now more than two decks between the fire and the fuel supplies.

The 840-foot (255-meter) amphibious assault ship was undergoing maintenance when the fire was first reported in a lower cargo area where seafaring tanks are parked. It appears to have started where cardboard boxes, rags and other maintenance supplies were being stored, Sobeck said.

tags
top news
How Ashok Gehlot retained support, made inroads into Sachin Pilot camp
How Ashok Gehlot retained support, made inroads into Sachin Pilot camp
Moderna Phase 1 results show Covid-19 vaccine safe, induces immune response
Moderna Phase 1 results show Covid-19 vaccine safe, induces immune response
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
BJP to hold meeting today to discuss political situation in Rajasthan
BJP to hold meeting today to discuss political situation in Rajasthan
Reliance’s 43rd AGM today: Here how you can access it
Reliance’s 43rd AGM today: Here how you can access it
Trump administration rescinds foreign students order
Trump administration rescinds foreign students order
Numbers behind Rajasthan story
Numbers behind Rajasthan story
HT Salutes: Delhi poet who arranges free mental health counselling sessions
HT Salutes: Delhi poet who arranges free mental health counselling sessions
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyAmitabh BachchanKarnataka 2nd PUC Result 2020 Live UpdatesMBSE HSSLC 12th Result 2020Vikas Dubey

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In