Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Conservation of the 12 forts associated with Shivaji Maharaj, which have been declared UNESCO World Heritage sites, will involve a comprehensive 10-year plan focusing on retaining historical characteristics, managing garbage, and deploying manpower. 10-year elaborate plan to conserve Shivaji-era forts granted World Heritage status

A senior official told PTI that conservation of areas of these forts, that attract a large number of visitors, will be prioritised in the complex exercise, which will involve various departments.

The UNESCO has inscribed 'Maratha Military Landscapes', comprising Salher Fort, Shivneri Fort, Lohgad, Khanderi Fort, Raigad, Rajgad, Pratapgad, Suvarnadurg, Panhala Fort, Vijay Durg, Sindhudurg in Maharashtra and Gingee Fort in Tamil Nadu, in the World Heritage List.

The official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, underlined the complexities of conservation, considering the unique topography and historical characteristics of every fort.

"Though the UNESCO tag has been allotted, there is a set of challenges we must overcome. We have prepared and submitted a 10-year plan to tackle these issues across all 12 forts," he said.

He emphasised that each fort has unique characteristics, so a uniform approach won't be effective.

"Conservation is a major task which will be executed after conducting a detailed study. We will start with areas that experience heavy footfall—this could include gates, fortifications, and other historical structures. In places where communities reside on the forts, we will work to give the locality a traditional and heritage-friendly look," the official added.

Following this, efforts will focus on inaccessible areas, aiming to make them open and safe for visitors.

The initiative will not be restricted to a single department, he said.

"We will collaborate with district planning committees, the Public Works Department , the tourism department, and other government agencies to enhance visitor access and infrastructure," he said.

Manpower and garbage management have also been identified as critical areas.

"While there may not be entry tickets, district administrations can levy a nominal fee for waste management and security. Dedicated manpower will be deployed, and strict monitoring of plastic use will be enforced," the official said.

He stressed the need to sensitise visitors about the historical and cultural significance of these forts. "Public awareness and responsible tourism are vital for preserving these heritage sites," he said.

The official said the proposal submitted to the UNESCO extended beyond architectural significance.

"It also strongly emphasised the philosophy of self-rule or 'Swarajya' envisioned in the 17th century for the welfare of the people. This holistic narrative was crucial in achieving the World Heritage recognition," he said.

Director of Archaeology and Museums for the Government of Maharashtra, Tejas Garge, Additional Chief Secretary Vikas Kharge and other officials played a key role in this project.

