Two teenagers were reportedly busted on Monday, February 3, for allegedly taking an empty New York City subway train for a joyride in Brooklyn over a week ago. A video of the incident had gone viral. 2 teens busted after stealing NYC subway train and taking it for joyride in wild video (dcpi)

The boys, aged 15 and 17, were separately caught on warrants after they were ratted out by someone in connection to the incident on board an R train at 36th Street in Sunset Park, law enforcement sources said, according to New York Post. A youth officer picked up the younger boy at James Madison High School in Midwood. However, it is unclear where the other teen was nabbed.

While the younger teen was charged with reckless endangerment, possession of burglary tools, criminal mischief and criminal trespass, the older one was charged with reckless endangerment, criminal mischief and criminal trespass, police said. The older teen has a previous juvenile arrest for robbery from late October. The two boys were part of a six-member group of teens who took the train for a joyride.

The incident and video

The group of masked hooligans allegedly stole the unoccupied R train from a storage yard at the Forest Hills-71 Ave subway station in Queens for a ride just before 10:30 on the day of the incident. At least six of them were caught on CCTV video filing out of the conductor’s compartment at one point during the ride. The teens are then seen in the video casually walking through the dark carriage.

According to police, the teens tried to cover the security camera lenses with black marker to hide their identities before taking the train for a spin, but they later went on to record their ride and even shared it on Instagram. They reached speeds of roughly 30 mph. The suspects later fled the scene on foot. However, it is unclear how long their ride lasted.