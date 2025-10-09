‘All hostages are returning home,’ White House shares hopeful message after Israel-Hamas peace deal

The White House has shared a hopeful message after Israel and Hamas signed off the first phase of the peace deal. “All hostages are returning home,” the White House wrote on X, after President Donald Trump spoke with the families of the hostages. White House shares hopeful message after Israel-Hamas peace deal (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP)(AFP)

Trump, too, took to Truth Social to share the update on the peace deal. “I am very proud to announce that Israel and Hamas have both signed off on the first Phase of our Peace Plan,” he wrote. “This means that ALL of the Hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their Troops to an agreed upon line as the first steps toward a Strong, Durable, and Everlasting Peace.”

President Trump added, “All Parties will be treated fairly! This is a GREAT Day for the Arab and Muslim World, Israel, all surrounding Nations, and the United States of America, and we thank the mediators from Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey, who worked with us to make this Historic and Unprecedented Event happen. BLESSED ARE THE PEACEMAKERS!”

Israel welcomes peace plan

The Israel Defense Forces said that it welcomes the signing of the first phase of the peace plan. Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, the IDF's chief of staff, "instructed all forces, both on the front lines and in the rear areas, to prepare strong defenses and be ready for any scenario," the statement said, according to NBC News.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog said that the deal has his “full support.” “I wish to extend my deepest thanks to @POTUS @realDonaldTrump for his incredible leadership toward securing the release of the hostages, bringing an end to the war, and creating hope for a new reality in the Middle East. There is no doubt that he deserves the Nobel Peace Prize for this. Should he visit us in the coming days, he will be received with immense respect, affection, and gratitude by the people of Israel,” he wrote on X.