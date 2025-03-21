Amazon manager layoffs: Did CEO Andy Jassy hint at mass firings last year? What we know

E-commerce giant Amazon Inc. is reportedly planning to cut 14,000 managerial positions by early 2025 in a major cost-cutting move. The Financial Express reported that the company is expected to save between $24.7 million and $42.4 million ( ₹210 crore and ₹360 crore) annually with the mass firings. Amazon is reportedly laying off thousands of managers. (Photo credit: Dado Ruvic/Reuters)(REUTERS)

According to the report, the layoffs will account for a 13% reduction in Amazon's global management workforce. With the firings, the total number of managers at the Jeff Bezos-led organization will drop from 1,05,770 to 91,936.

As per internal messages reportedly seen by Business Insider, the tech giant fired people in its Fashion and Fitness group in January 2025. An Amazon spokesperson told the outlet: "We're always looking at our team structures to ensure we're best set up to move fast as we innovate for customers.

"We've adjusted parts of our North America Stores team because we believe this structure will better enable us to deliver on our priorities. As part of these changes, we've made the difficult decision to eliminate a small number of roles, and we're committed to supporting affected employees through their transition," they added

Founder and executive chairman Bezos is yet to issue a statement on the reported firings.

Did Amazon CEO Andy Jassy hint at mass manager layoffs in 2024?

Back in September 2024, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy had announced plans to increase the ratio of individual contributors to managers by 15% by the end of March 2025.

In a memo, he wrote: “So, we’re asking each team organization to increase the ratio of individual contributors to managers by at least 15% by the end of Q1 2025. Having fewer managers will remove layers and flatten organizations more than they are today. If we do this work well, it will increase our teammates’ ability to move fast, clarify and invigorate their sense of ownership, drive decision-making closer to the front lines where it most impacts customers (and the business), decrease bureaucracy, and strengthen our organizations’ ability to make customers’ lives better and easier every day. We will do this thoughtfully, and our PxT team will work closely with our leaders to evolve our organizations to accomplish these goals over the next few months. ”