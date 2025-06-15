* Americans march in nationwide protest ahead of Trump's military parade

Largest outpouring of protests against Trump since his return to power

*

Protests come on day of military parade in Washington

*

Minnesota protests canceled after lawmaker assassination, Walz calls it politically motivated

*

Texas says it identified credible threat against state lawmakers

*

Critics label parade as authoritarian and wasteful amid Trump's cost-cutting agenda

By Idrees Ali, Tim Reid, Brad Brooks, Karen Freifeld

WASHINGTON/LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, -

Hundreds of thousands of Americans protested President Donald Trump at rallies and marches in major cities from New York to Los Angeles on Saturday, a day marred by the assassination of a Democratic lawmaker in Minnesota and conflict in the Middle East.

The protests marked the largest outpouring of opposition to

Trump

's presidency since he returned to power in January, and came the same day that thousands of military personnel, vehicles and aircraft will roll through and fly above Washington, D.C., in a unusual display of American might.

The parade will honor the U.S. Army's 250th anniversary as well as the president's 79th birthday.

But Trump's hopes for a day of celebration have been punctuated by violence and discord.

National Guard troops and U.S. Marines are on guard in Los Angeles, having been ordered there by Trump to secure the heavily Democratic city amid protests over his immigration policies - a deployment that California Governor Gavin Newsom has challenged in court.

Meanwhile, Israel on Saturday pounded Iran with a second barrage of strikes in a bid to destroy its nuclear program after Iran retaliated with strikes the evening before, stoking fears of a mushrooming conflict between the two nations.

Anti-Trump groups planned nearly 2,000 demonstrations across the country to coincide with the parade. Many are taking place under the theme "No Kings," asserting that no individual is above the law.

All planned "No Kings" protests in Minnesota were canceled following that Democratic Minnesota Governor Tim Walz said was the "politically motivated assassination" of one Democratic lawmaker and wounding of a second. Authorities in Minnesota said that flyers promoting the protests were found in the suspected gunman's car. A massive manhunt was under way.

Trump condemned the shootings, saying in a social media post: "Such horrific violence will not be tolerated in the United States of America."

The Texas Department of Public Safety said in a statement it had identified a credible threat against state lawmakers planning to attend a Saturday protest, and had evacuated the state capitol and its grounds.

People in Washington for the parade encountered a massive security presence, with some 18.5 miles of 8-foot -high black fencing, much of it reinforced with concrete traffic barriers, cordoning off streets and surrounding landmarks including the Washington Monument. The celebrations will cost the U.S. Army between $25 million and $45 million, U.S. officials have told Reuters. That includes the parade itself as well as the cost of moving equipment and housing and feeding the troops.

Critics have called the parade an authoritarian display of power that is wasteful, especially given Trump has said he wants to slash costs throughout the federal government.

Bryan Henrie, a Trump supporter, flew in from Texas to celebrate the Army's anniversary and did not see any issues with tanks rolling down the streets of Washington.

“I don’t see a controversy. I will celebrate safety and stability any day over anarchy,” 61-year-old Henrie said.

'SHAME! SHAME!'

In Los Angeles, a large crowd of protesters faced a large contingent of Marines guarding the Roybal federal building downtown, the site of clashes between protesters and officers earlier this week.

Standing about 10 feet away from the Marines, the crowd yelled in unison, “Shame! Shame!” and “Marines, get out of LA!”

Despite rain, thousands of people of all ages turned out in and around Bryant Park in Midtown Manhattan, many carrying homemade signs that played off the “No Kings” theme. “No crown for a clown,” said one. Actor Mark Ruffalo was among the demonstrators, wearing a hat that read "immigrant."

“We're seeing dehumanizing language towards LGBT people, towards people with autism, towards people with other disabilities, racial minorities, undocumented people,” said Cooper Smith, 20, from upstate New York. “Somebody’s got to show that most Americans are against this.”

Thousands packed Chicago’s Daley Plaza and surrounding streets on Saturday under the iconic Picasso statue. Some chanted "Lock him up!" in reference to the president.

Allan Hallie, a 70-year-old retired gastroenterologist, traveled from the northwest Indiana town of Ogden Dunes to protest policies of the Trump administration.

“I am quite afraid of the direction of this country,” he said.

Members of the far-right Proud Boys, ardent Trump supporters, appeared at an Atlanta "No Kings" protest, wearing the group's distinctive black and yellow colors.

About 400 protesters, organized by a group called RefuseFascism.org, marched through Washington and gathered for a rally in a park opposite the White House. Trump had warned people against protesting at the parade itself, saying that "they're going to be met with very big force."

Sunsara Taylor, a founder of RefuseFascism, told the crowd, “Today we refuse to accept Donald Trump unleashing the military against the people of this country and in the streets of this country. We say, 'hell no.'”

RARE SPECTACLE

Military parades in the United States are rare. Other countries usually stage them to celebrate victories in battle or showcase military might.

In 1991, tanks and thousands of troops paraded through Washington to celebrate the ousting of Iraqi President Saddam Hussein's forces from Kuwait in the Gulf War.

Thousands of agents, officers and specialists will be deployed from law enforcement agencies from across the country and drones operated by the Secret Service will keep watch overhead.

The U.S. Army has brought nearly 7,000 troops into Washington, along with 150 vehicles, including more than 25 M1 Abrams tanks, 28 Stryker armored vehicles, four Paladin self-propelled artillery vehicles, and artillery pieces including the M777 and M119.

The flyover will include Apache and Black Hawk helicopters along with Chinooks. Older aircraft like the World War Two-era B-25 bomber and P-51 Mustang will also take part.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.