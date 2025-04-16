Menu Explore
AmeriCorps members who respond to disasters and help nonprofits let go in DOGE cuts

AP |
Apr 16, 2025 10:04 PM IST

AmeriCorps members who respond to disasters and help nonprofits let go in DOGE cuts

DES MOINES, Iowa — Young volunteers who respond to natural disasters and help with community projects across the U.S. have been discharged as a result of the Trump administration 's campaign to shrink government workforce and services.

AmeriCorps’ National Civilian Community Corps informed volunteers Tuesday that they would exit the program early “due to programmatic circumstances beyond your control,” according to an email obtained by The Associated Press.

More than 2,000 people ages 18 to 26 serve for nearly a year, according to the program’s website, and get assigned to projects with nonprofits and community organizations or the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The volunteers are especially visible after natural disasters, including Hurricane Katrina in 2005 and Hurricane Helene last year. The organization said on social media last month that teams have served 8 million service hours on nearly 3,400 disaster projects since 1999.

The federal agency’s budget showed NCCC funding amounted to nearly $38 million last fiscal year.

The sent an email Wednesday seeking comment from AmeriCorps.

The unsigned memo to members said NCCC's “ability to sustain program operations” was impacted by “new operational parameters” laid out by the Trump administration's priorities and President Donald Trump's executive order creating the Department of Government Efficiency. Members, who receive a living allowance and have basic expenses covered, would be paid through the end of April, according to the memo.

The program also provides members who complete their 1,700-hour service term with funding for future education expenses or to apply to certain student loans. That benefit was worth about $7,300 this service year.

The memo stated that those who have completed 15% or more of their term would be eligible for a prorated amount, but those that have completed less would not be eligible.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

