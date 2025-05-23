Search Search
Friday, May 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Arizona plans to carry out its second execution this year

AP |
May 23, 2025 01:45 AM IST

Arizona plans to carry out its second execution this year

PHOENIX — The state of Arizona is planning to carry out a second execution this year, this time for a man convicted of violently killing four members of a family in 1993 at their home in metro Phoenix.

Arizona plans to carry out its second execution this year
Arizona plans to carry out its second execution this year

Prosecutors filed a request Thursday with the Arizona Supreme Court to set a briefing schedule leading up to the execution of Richard Kenneth Djerf, who pleaded guilty to killing Albert Luna Sr., his wife, Patricia, and their 18-year-old daughter Rochelle and 5-year-old son Damien. A judge later sentenced Djerf to death.

If the court agrees to the schedule suggested by prosecutors, the state’s highest court would consider the request for Djerf’s execution warrant in late July, with the execution likely occurring in early September.

The Associated Press has sent an email seeking comment to attorneys who represented Djerf.

Two months ago, Arizona executed 53-year-old Aaron Brian Gunches in the 2002 killing of Ted Price, marking the state’s first use of the death penalty in over two years

Gunches’ execution had originally been scheduled for April 2023, but it was called off after Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs ordered a review of the state’s death penalty procedures. Late last year, Hobbs fired the retired judge she had appointed to conduct the review, and the state’s corrections department announced changes in the team that lethally injects death row prisoners.

Arizona, which has 111 prisoners on death row, has been heavily criticized for its use of the death penalty. It underwent a nearly eight-year hiatus in the use of the death penalty after a 2014 execution was botched and because of difficulties obtaining drugs for execution.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Elias Rodriguez and Washington DC Shooting
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Elias Rodriguez and Washington DC Shooting
News / World News / US News / Arizona plans to carry out its second execution this year
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 23, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On