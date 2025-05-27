* ASEAN leaders agree tariff deals with US should not harm members

Anwar says ASEAN has to protect its turf

Southeast Asian countries among hardest hit by tariffs

ASEAN urges nationwide expansion of Myanmar ceasefire

ASEAN has consensus on Myanmar engagement, Anwar says

By Danial Azhar

KUALA LUMPUR, - Southeast Asian leaders reached an understanding on Tuesday that any bilateral agreements they might strike with the United States on trade tariffs would not harm each others' economies, Malaysia's premier Anwar Ibrahim said.

Anwar, the current chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, said there was consensus during a leaders' summit in Kuala Lumpur that any deals negotiated with Washington would ensure the interests of the region as a whole were protected.

The ASEAN meeting came at a time of global market volatility and slowing economic growth, and amid uncertainty over a trade war that has ensued since U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of sweeping "Liberation Day" tariffs.

Southeast Asia is among the regions hardest hit by the tariffs, with six of its countries facing levies of between 32% and 49% in July if negotiations on reductions fail.

"While proceeding with bilateral negotiations ... the consensus rose to have some sort of understanding with ASEAN that decisions should not be at the expense of any other country," Anwar told a press conference.

"So we will have to protect the turf of 650 or 660 million people," he said of ASEAN.

With a combined gross domestic product of more than $3.8 trillion, ASEAN members are in a precarious position in relation to the United States, which is the biggest market for the region's exports, key drivers of its growth.

Anwar said on Monday that he had written to Trump requesting a meeting on the tariffs between the United States and ASEAN.

Anwar was speaking at the conclusion of the summit on Tuesday, which included an economic gathering of leaders of the ASEAN bloc, Gulf countries and China, which was represented by Premier Li Qiang.

PEACE EFFORT

ASEAN leaders also called for a temporary ceasefire in army-ruled Myanmar to be expanded nationwide, to enable warring sides to build trust and work towards convening dialogue after four years of turmoil.

Myanmar has been in crisis since its military overthrew an elected civilian government in 2021, triggering pro-democracy protests that morphed into a widening rebellion, with more than 3.5 million people displaced, according to the United Nations.

A devastating earthquake in March that killed more than 3,800 people led to a series of temporary ceasefires in affected areas, a truce that the military government has violated with continued air strikes and artillery attacks, according to data compiled by a conflict monitor and the United Nations.

"We further called for the sustained extension and nationwide expansion of the ceasefire in Myanmar, as an initial step towards the cessation of violence," the ASEAN leaders said in a statement.

"We encouraged all relevant stakeholders in Myanmar to build trust towards convening an inclusive national dialogue."

Anwar hailed "significant" engagement steps on Myanmar on Monday after last month holding a closed-door meeting in Bangkok with junta chief Min Aung Hlaing and virtual talks with the shadow National Unity Government, which is aligned with rebel forces.

On Tuesday, Anwar said ASEAN leaders had agreed that the path forward was to engage all sides in the Myanmar conflict.

"Now we have gone to a stage where both parties are now in consultation, although at the lower key level," he said, stressing the need to extend and expand the ceasefire.

His remarks come after Maris Sangiampongsa, the foreign minister of Thailand, Myanmar's neighbour, told Reuters he would propose broader international engagement with the junta, which has been ostracised by Western powers, with sanctions imposed on the generals.

