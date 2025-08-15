ASIA RICE-Vietnam rates rise on Philippine stockpiling; India prices steady
Philippines will suspend rice imports for 60 days from Sept 1
Weather conducive for paddy crop, Mumbai-based dealer says
Demand for Thai rice remains quiet, trader says
Aug 14 - Vietnamese rice prices rose this week as buyers in the Philippines stockpiled ahead of an import suspension deadline, while Indian rates held steady near a three-year low.
Vietnam's 5% broken rice
India's 5% broken parboiled variety
"The weather is largely conducive for paddy crop, this year's production is expected to be even higher than last year's record harvest," said a Mumbai-based dealer. Thailand's 5% broken rice
Domestic and overseas demand has been very quiet, with buyers anticipating increased supply in the market, which could drive prices even lower, another Thai trader said.
Meanwhile in Bangladesh, prices continue to remain high despite renewed imports and record harvests since November last year, which pushed reserves to nearly 2 million tons by July.
Data from the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh showed prices remained 15 to 20% higher compared with the previous year.
