Tuesday, Apr 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
AP |
Apr 01, 2025 11:17 AM IST

TOKYO — Business sentiment among large Japanese manufacturers has worsened for the first time in a year, partly because of worries about U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs, according to a survey by Japan’s central bank released Tuesday.

Bank of Japan survey says big manufacturers are gloomier as Trump tariffs loom

The Bank of Japan’s “tankan” quarterly survey said an index for large manufacturers that shows the percentage of companies foreseeing good conditions minus those feeling pessimistic fell to plus 12 from plus 14 in December, the first dip in four quarters.

Major manufacturers include the key auto and electronics sectors, whose exports to the U.S. are a major driver for the Japanese economy.

A shrinking population has also dragged on Japan’s growth, while rising wages and a tourism boom have helped.

U.S. auto tariffs are a worry for major manufacturers like Toyota Motor Corp. and Nissan Motor Corp.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said Tuesday that his government was engaged in last ditch efforts to get the United States to exclude his country from auto tariffs. He said he was willing to fly to Washington to directly negotiate with Trump if necessary.

The U.S. will begin collecting 25% tariffs on auto imports on Thursday, with taxes on fully-imported cars kicking off at midnight, U.S. time. The tariffs are set to expand to applicable auto parts in the following weeks, through May 3.

Japanese automakers also have plants in Mexico. Trump’s tariffs on imports from Mexico took effect last month.

The Bank of Japan holds a monetary policy meeting ending April 1 to mull further interest rate raises, and the tankan findings will be among the key data looked at to make the decision.

Japan’s export-dependent economy has also been hit by slowdowns in overseas demand, as well as rising material costs, worsened by the weakening yen. The U.S. dollar has been trading near 150 yen, up considerably from 110-yen levels marked five years ago.

The tankan showed sentiment for large nonmanufacturers rose from plus 33 to plus 35, boosted by healthy tourist traffic.

Also Wednesday, the Japanese government reported the nation’s unemployment rate stood at 2.4%, a slight improvement from the previous month.

Yuri Kageyama is on Threads: https://www.threads.net/@yurikageyama

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Tuesday, April 01, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
