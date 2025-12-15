Benjamin Erickson: 5 key things to know about Brown University, Providence shooting suspect

A person of interest was detained after the Brown University shooting at Providence, Rhode Island, on December 13 and a report has now identified the individual as Benjamin Erickson. Erickson is 24 years old, and is in custody in the matter, as per NBC News.

Here's five things to know about Benjamin Erickson.

Erickson was taken into custody from Hampton Inn hotel in Coventry, Rhode Island, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) from Providence.

Authorities were able to locate Erickson after deploying geo-location tracking. According to The US Sun, investigators traced his movements to a hotel room roughly 15 miles from the Brown University campus.

During the arrest, agents reportedly recovered two firearms, including one equipped with a laser sight attachment, an official briefed on the investigation told The Washington Post.

The gunfire broke out on Saturday inside Brown University’s engineering building, where students and faculty were present. According to The US Sun, two people were killed and nine others were injured in the attack.