Benjamin Erickson: Brown University suspect's alleged photos, social media profiles surface

Benjamin Erickson has been identified as the person of interest in the Brown University, Providence shooting on Saturday, NBC News reported, citing law enforcement officials. The 24-year-old was taken into custody after the incident on December 13 that left two dead and eight injured. Flowers lie outside the Barus & Holley engineering building following a shooting at Brown University, in Providence, Rhode Island(REUTERS)

Authorities have not officially released the name yet, only saying they have detained a male in his 20s, without confirming that the person is the suspect in the shooting. However, with the spotlight on Erickson after the NBC News report, his alleged social media profiles and photos have been shared on X. HT.com could not independently verify this information.

Benjamin Erickson alleged photos and social media profiles

Several photos of Erickson have been circulated online. One picture shows him in a beanie, and the person on social media claimed he was in the 201st Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade.

In another post, an alleged photo showed that Erickson has blond hair. “This is the Brown University mass shooter. 24-year-old Benjamin Erickson from West Bend Wisconsin. Cyber Warfare Officer | United States Army | University of Wisconsin Madison Alum,” the person claimed.

Yet another social media post shared an alleged social media profile. “BrownU suspect Benjamin Erickson. Cyber Warfare Officer U.S. Army,” the post claimed.

Independent journalist Nick Sortor said “Erickson, born in 2001, has a potentially extensive mental health history, and may have a connection to Brown,” and cited Washington Post, but the publication only appeared to have identified the individual, without divulging any information about his medical history.

The person of interest was taken into custody at a Hampton Inn hotel in Coventry, Rhode Island, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) from Providence.

Two handguns were recovered when the person of interest was taken into custody and authorities found two loaded 30-round magazines, as per Associated Press. One of the firearms had a laser sight to aid targeting, the agency further reported. The Brown University shooter had fired over 40 rounds from a 9mm, authorities shared.

Authorities reportedly asked the person what he'd been doing that day and evening, and the individual replied they'd been in the hotel the whole time, as per CNN. The publication further reported that the person of interest is believed to have travelled from Wisconsin to Rhode Island to carry out the shooting at Brown last night.