Benjamin Erickson: Brown University suspect's ‘extensive mental health history’ being probed; details

Benjamin Erickson, the 24-year-old former US Army official identified as the suspect in the shooting at Brown University in Rhode Island on Saturday, has had a history of mental health issues that is now being investigated. Students walk through the Stephen Robert Campus Center at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island on December 14.(AFP)

Erickson, who is allegedly a former US Army cyber official, was identified as the suspect by Washington Post and NBC News on Sunday citing law enforcement sources. The source speaking to NBC News said that the suspect has had an “extensive history of mental illness” which is now being investigated.

However, the exact details of what the 24-year-old suffered from were not revealed in the report by NBC News. The motive behind the shooting has not been revealed by FBI and the Providence Police Department.

Erickson, a former University of Wisconsin, Madison graduate, was reportedly from Wisconsin and lived briefly in the Washington, DC, area, the Washington Post reported.

FBI Director Kash Patel announced in an X post earlier on Sunday that Benjamin Erickson was taken into custody from Hampton Inn hotel in Coventry, Rhode Island, at around 3:45 a.m. on Sunday morning. At the time of the arrest, the police found two handguns and two loaded 30-round magazines in his possession, the Associated Press reported.

As of now, the investigators have not confirmed any links between Erickson and Brown University.

Brown University Shooting: What We Know So Far

Two people were killed, and nine were injured in the shooting at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday afternoon. Of the nine injured, seven are in critical condition, but stable, Providence Police said on Sunday.

This story is being updated.