Benjamin Erickson a Trump supporter? MAGA claims rise after Brown University shooting suspect identified

Benjamin Erickson has been identified as the person authorities detained after the Brown University shooting at Providence, Rhode Island on December 13. Both NBC News and Washington Post identified him as the 24-year-old authorities have detained. A person stands at the site of the Brown University shooting, a day after the tragic incident. (REUTERS)

It was reported by CNN that the person of interest drove from Wisconsin to Rhode Island to carry out the shooting. Authorities also found two handguns, one with a laser for aim assist, from the hotel room of the person of interest. When asked about his whereabouts the person reportedly said he had been in the hotel throughout, the publication further reported.

Now, may social media handles have speculated about Erickson's political affiliation and whether he is MAGA and a Donald Trump supporter. To be sure, these are speculations from unverified profiles.

Erickson's actual political leanings are not known since his details have not been publicly shared by authorities. He only remains a person of interest, and authorities have clarified that he is not in custody, merely in detention, as a person of interest in the case.

Is Benjamin Erickson MAGA and a Trump supporter?

One profile on X claimed “Benjamin Erickson from Wisconsin is the suspected Brown University shooter, a white MAGA right wing nut job. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, the right are violent.”

Alleged photos of Erickson that surfaced on the internet showed a white person with blond hair. Another added, “He seems like a MAGA voter." However, neither of these profiles have provided any proof to back their claims.

While Erickson's political leanings remain a matter of speculation for now, authorities reportedly found two handguns, including one with a laser attached for aim assistance, in the hotel room where the person of interest was. When asked about his whereabouts, the person said they'd been inside all the time, as per CNN.

Now, NBC Washington has reported that Erickson's party affiliation, during his time in DC, was listed as ‘statehood’ and when he was registered to vote in Wisconsin, his voter information had ‘military’ listed.