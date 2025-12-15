Benjamin Erickson's army history, political affiliation emerge after detention in Brown University shooting

Benjamin Erickson was reportedly the person detained after the shooting at Brown University, in Providence, Rhode Island, on December 13. Both NBC News and Washington Post identified him as the 24-year-old male authorities have detained after the shooting that left two dead and eight injured. A police vehicle is parked at an intersection near crime scene tape at Brown University, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Providence, R.I., following a Saturday shooting at the university. (AP)

While authorities are yet to publicly release Erickson's name after he was detained, a lot of key information has surfaced. Earlier CNN had reported that the person of interest drove from Wisconsin to Rhode Island to carry out the shooting. Now, his military past has emerged, and his political affiliations have also become clear. Here's everything new that has come to light about Erickson's life.

Benjamin Erickson military record

Erickson was an Infantryman (11B) in the Regular Army, according to Army Spokesperson, LTC Ruth Castro, who spoke to NBC Washington. Erickson served from May 2021 to November 2024.

He did not have any deployments during this time and left the Army holding the rank of a specialist, the spokesperson further told the publication.

Benjamin Erickson political affiliation

Erickson's party affiliation is listed as ‘statehood’ as per NBC Washington. As per the publication, his residence as of 2024 has been an apartment in Washington DC and he's been registered to vote in the district as of 2023.

While it is unclear what ‘statehood’ refers to in Erickson's case, there is a D.C. Statehood Green Party. Erickson was also registered to vote in Wisconsin in 2020, as per records, and it is listed ‘military’ under his voter information, the publication also reported.

Other information about Benjamin Erickson

It does not appear that Erickson has a prior criminal record. Law enforcement officials have reportedly said they are looking into what might be an extensive mental health history for the individual. They are also reportedly looking into possible connections to Brown.