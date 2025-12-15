Benjamin Erickson's alleged LinkedIn profile surfaces; what is revealed about Brown University suspect

Benjamin Erickson, a 24-year-old Wisconsin man, has been identified as the suspect who opened fire at Brown University on Saturday, NBC News reported, citing officials. The mass shooting left two people dead and injured nine others. Police officers remain on the scene of a shooting that killed two and wounded at least nine at Brown University(Getty Images via AFP)

According to DailyMail, a LinkedIn profile belonging to the suspect has surfaced. It reveals that he is a US Army cyber warfare officer hailing from West Bend, Wisconsin.

As per the alleged profile, he graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in May this year before starting his job. Officials have not identified the suspect yet. HT.com is unable to verify the details published about him.

NBC News, meanwhile, cited public records to report that as of 2024, Benjamin Erickson's residence was an apartment in Washington, DC. He previously lived in Wisconsin.

The report added that the Brown University suspect was an infantryman in the US Army from May 2021 to November 2024. He does not have a past criminal history.

“He has no deployments and left the Army in the rank of specialist,” an official told the outlet.

The attack on Saturday unfolded at one of the most sensitive points in Brown University’s academic year, with final exams already in progress. In response, the university canceled all remaining classes, exams, papers and projects for the semester and informed students they were free to leave campus.

Authorities later confirmed the shooting began inside a classroom in the engineering building, where the gunman fired more than 40 rounds using a 9 mm handgun, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press.

When the person of interest was taken into custody, investigators recovered two handguns along with two fully loaded 30-round magazines. One of the weapons was equipped with a laser sight designed to project a targeting dot, according to the official, who spoke to AP.

As officers searched for the shooter, fear spread across campus. Some students barricaded themselves inside rooms, while others hid behind furniture and bookshelves. Video circulating online showed students inside a library visibly shaking and flinching as loud bangs echoed through the building, moments before police entered to secure and clear the space.

University President Christina Paxson became emotional while recounting conversations with students who were both on campus and hospitalized after the shooting. “They are amazing and they’re supporting each other,” she said during a news conference. “There’s just a lot of gratitude.”

Paxson also provided an update on the victims, saying one of the nine wounded students had already been released from the hospital. Seven others were listed in critical but stable condition, while one student remained in critical condition.

(With AP inputs)