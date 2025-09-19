LONDON, Sept 18 - British spies are to use the digital shadows of the dark web to recruit informants and allow them to receive secret information from agents in Russia and worldwide, Britain's foreign ministry said on Thursday. British spies turn to dark web to recruit Russian agents, access secrets

The Secret Intelligence Service, Britain's foreign spy agency known as MI6, is to use a dark web portal called Silent Courier, which will allow people to securely pass on details about illicit activities anywhere in the world, or offer their own services.

"Today we're asking those with sensitive information on global instability, international terrorism or hostile state intelligence activity to contact MI6 securely online," MI6 chief Richard Moore will say when he formally announces the plans in a speech in Istanbul on Friday.

"Our virtual door is open to you," Moore, who has previously called on Russians to spy for Britain, will say.

MI6, which was established in 1909 but not officially acknowledged until the 1990s, usually operates in the shadows, and only its head - known as "C" - is a publicly named member of the service.

In a promotional video to accompany the announcement, it said the bedrock of its operations had been face-to-face meetings, but it was now turning to the anonymity of the dark web, the murky part of the internet with hidden sites often used by the likes of drug dealers, terrorists and child sex abusers.

Instructions on how to use the portal will be put on MI6's YouTube channel, the foreign ministry said.

"As the world changes, and the threats we're facing multiply, we must ensure the UK is always one step ahead of our adversaries," foreign minister Yvette Copper said.

"Now we're bolstering their efforts with cutting-edge tech so MI6 can recruit new spies for the UK - in Russia and around the world."

The news comes as Moore, tipped by some British media as a possible contender to be Britain's next ambassador to Washington, prepares to step down this month after five years in the role. He will be replaced by MI6's first female head, Blaise Metreweli.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.